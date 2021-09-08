Three Holland America Line Ships To Resume Sailing in Spring 2022

(1:53 p.m. EDT) Holland America Line has cancelled winter itineraries on three additional ships, the Vista Class sisters Noordam, Oosterdam and Westerdam. At the same time, the line said it would have its entire fleet back in service by spring 2022, with the three ships sailing in Japan, the Mediterranean and Alaska, respectively.

Guests booked on Westerdam’s cancelled transatlantic crossing departing April 18, 2022 will be moved to a comparable crossing on Nieuw Statendam departing April 17.

Passengers booked on Noordam’s affected Asia departures in 2022 will be moved to the same itinerary in 2023 aboard Westerdam. Guests on Oosterdam’s cancelled Australia and New Zealand voyages will be moved to the same itinerary in 2023 aboard Noordam.

Finally, passengers scheduled to depart on Westerdam’s cancelled South America and Antarctica Voyages will be moved to the same itinerary on Oosterdam in 2023.

Affected passengers may alternatively choose to receive a 100 percent refund of monies paid to Holland America Line. Featured Videos See all videos ‘Top Chef’ Winner Kristen Kish Joins Holland America Line’s Award-winning Culinary Council Rudi Sodamin Makes A Special, Thanksgiving-themed "Food Faces" Video For Cruise Critic 4 Cool Features on Holland America's Nieuw Statendam 4 Types Of Cruisers Who Would Love Holland America's Koningsdam Silversea's New S.A.L.T. Program Wonder of the Seas Construction Update: Sea Trials NCL's Restart: What It's Like On The First Norwegian Cruise Ship Back in 16 Months Cruise Critic and JJ Cruise : Our Experience Onboard Celebrity Edge (June 2021) Here's What It's Like Onboard the First Large Cruise Ship to Alaska in 21 Months Wonder of the Seas Completes Sea Trials See all videos

"We’ve been working intensely to get all of our ships back into service, and to have final restart dates that will complete the fleet is rewarding for everyone who has put their all into making this happen," said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line, in a prepared statement.

"Our progressive rollout plan allows us to be back in full service over the next several months, and we look forward to welcoming guests on all 11 ships cruising in different regions around the world."

Holland America previously announced smaller sisters Volendam and Zaandam will resume sailing in May 2022, while other Holland America Line ships have either returned to service or are slated to restart by the end of this year.

Updated Itineraries

In Japan, Noordam will resume sailing on March 14, 2022, with three 14-day sailings that the line said would "deeply" explore Japan. Each itinerary also includes a one- or two-day visit to South Korea, Taiwan or the Russian Far East. The cruises will be roundtrip from Yokohama (near Tokyo). Two cruises may also be combined into a 28-day Collectors’ Voyage. The ship will return to Alaska in April for a season of sailings between Vancouver and Whittier, Alaska.

Oosterdam will return to the Mediterranean on May 1, sailing between Civitavecchia (Rome) and Barcelona or Venice, with the season of seven- and 12-day cruises also including roundtrip Venice itineraries. Depending on the itinerary, port calls will be in Italy, Greece, Turkey, Montenegro, Croatia, Albania, France, Malta and Israel. The ship will cross the Atlantic in November 2022 and transit through the Panama Canal before embarking on a series of South American and Antarctica cruises.