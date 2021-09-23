Silversea Pushes New Cruise Ship Silver Dawn Launch To Spring 2022, Cancels Asia Cruises

Guests booked on Silver Dawn itineraries in South America are being moved to Silver Moon, a sister ship that launched earlier this summer. Silver Moon sailings that were scheduled in Asia from December through March 2022 have been canceled.

Cruise Critic members took the news in stride. "Isn't it the case that the Moon Asian itinerary would have been cancelled in any case because of the COVID situation in that part of the world?" Observer said in a thread on the Silversea forum discussing the changes. "In many ways, this would appear to be a situation entirely beyond Silversea's control."