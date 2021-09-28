  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
It's Still Happy Hour on Marella Discovery Cruise Ship -- Despite Draught Beer Shortage
It's Still Happy Hour on Marella Discovery Cruise Ship -- Despite Draught Beer Shortage

September 28, 2021

Deb Stone
Contributor
(10:30 a.m. BST) -- The widely-reported global supply chain issues are causing problems on land -- but also at sea with certain beers unavailable.

Marella Cruises' Greece-based ship Marella Discovery broke the news to passengers in its daily programme on the first day of this week's seven-day Aegean Discovery cruise.

Marella is one of the first U.K. cruise lines to restart international cruising, after operating from English ports all summer.

"Like our friends at Wetherspoons, we're having some challenges with our beer supplies," the line stated in its daily programme, Cruise News.

"It’s not simply Brexit or COVID that's causing a hold up but global supply chain shortages of things like shipping containers, cardboard, C02 and aluminium.

"We may not have your favourite lager on draught or your bottled beer of choice but we still have a huge range of drinks to choose from. So please be patient if your best-loved brew isn’t available, our smiley bar team are on hand to help."

And the ship has been as good as its word with bottles of popular beer and lager available to passengers -- who are taking it all in their stride because they are so happy to be cruising again.

The ship's Hotel Director, Danielle Rowley, confirmed it had been a challenge because so many cruise lines started sailing again at about the same time.

"We’re missing a small selection of ales, stouts and lagers due to global supply issues but we have alternatives available.

"For example, draught San Miguel is temporarily replaced with bottled San Miguel and draught Old Speckled Hen with bottled Speckled Hen."

Danielle added: "It’s been a problem from the beginning, when we started sailing again. It's been difficult to get draught beer from the suppliers.

"There's a shortage everywhere, then with all the cruise lines starting up at about the same time there wasn't enough to go round."

Cruise lines get their supplies through specialist distributors and Marella Cruises uses The Apollo Group's Barcelona operation.

Marella Cruises started sailing in the Mediterranean in the first week of September and Danielle said passengers had been very co-operative.

"I think it’s because we have got good alternatives," she said. "Some people do like to drink draft lager but we have plenty of bottled lager."

Much of the U.K. is currently experiencing shortages of certain essential items, particularly fuel.

