P&O Cruises Releases Video of Retractable Roof "SkyDome" Onboard New Cruise Ship, Arvia

September 28, 2021

Adam Coulter
UK Managing Editor
(12:30 p.m. BST) -- P&O Cruises has released a video of the retractable roof "SkyDome" on its new ship Arvia, launching December 2022. 

Sister ship Iona, which launched earlier this year, also has a glass SkyDome, but it is not retractable.

The SkyDome has been designed to maximise time in the sunshine in the warm climes Arvia will visit,  with a Caribbean maiden season next winter, according to the line.

Check out the new video.

Arvia's 970 square metre SkyDome will be a relaxed pool environment by day with entertainment by night, including live music, spectacular production shows, DJ sets and blockbuster movies al fresco on SeaScreen.

The SkyDome was designed by Martin Francis with engineering works carried out by award-winning British firm Eckersley O’Callaghan.

The renowned engineering company has worked on projects ranging from the Bulgari Glass House in Italy to Apple Park in California and its Steve Jobs Theater -- the largest structure in the world supported solely by glass.

