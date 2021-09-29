Atlas Ocean Voyages Introduces Complimentary Medical Insurance for All Cruises

(9:53 a.m. EDT) -- Boutique small-ship cruise line Atlas Ocean Voyages announced Wednesday it will introduce complimentary medical insurance for all passengers on all voyages, covering unexpected travel, medical and legal coverage, along with emergency evacuation insurance.

The announcement, made at Seatrade Cruise Global in Miami, comes at a time when health and safety protocols -- including insurance -- are top-of-mind for prospective cruisers.

“We are delivering greater peace-of-mind to our guests with the new Atlas Assurance program,” Atlas Ocean Voyages' president Alberto Aliberti said. “While emergencies rarely occur, it’s comforting to know that our guests are protected with Atlas Assurance if something unexpected should happen and they need help."

Atlas Assurance is part of the company's "All Inclusive, All the Way" program of complimentary inclusions. It is valid for all bookings, and is a permanent program, according to Aliberti.

The new Atlas Assurance medical coverage will include emergency evacuation and return transportation, along with a variety of medical coverages such as prescription eyeglass replacement, hospital and physician referral, return of dependent children, and others. Travel services include embassy and consular assistance; emergency travel arrangements, and coverages for worldwide legal assistance, if required.

The line's first luxury expedition ship, World Navigator, entered service this past summer. The vessel is scheduled to offer itineraries to the Caribbean, South America and Antarctica during the Winter 2021-2022 cruise season.