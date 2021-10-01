  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
P&O Cruises Ventura Becomes Third Ship in the Fleet to Restart Cruising Internationally
TA Ventura Coral Pool

October 01, 2021

Adam Coulter
UK Managing Editor
(3 p.m. BST) -- P&O Cruises' Ventura restarts operations on Sunday setting sail for the Canary Islands as the demand for international cruises grows. 

Half of the P&O Cruises fleet is now in service as Ventura joins new flagship, Iona and Britannia, both of which sailed a series of summer UK coastal cruises and have been sailing internationally since September 25, 2021. Azura will also resume sailing in December 2021, joining Britannia for the Caribbean season. 

The ships join a growing number of other UK-based lines which have either resumed international cruising from these shores or from abroad, including Marella, Saga and Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines.

P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: "Ventura's international restart is the result of guest confidence in cruising and is the very latest stage of P&O Cruises sailing resumption as we work towards the return of our full fleet in spring 2022. 

"Due to demand and the resounding endorsement of the first international holidays on Iona and Britannia we've opened up increased capacity to holiday with us. 

"We're proud to have four ships sailing internationally this year giving our guests a greater choice of where and when they travel with P&O Cruises for winter sun."

Arcadia and Aurora resume operations in March and April, 2022, respectively.

Ventura's 12-night winter-sun cruise to Spain and Portugal this year start at £599 per person.

These will be followed by a 35-night cruise to the Caribbean, round-trip from Southampton, departing January 3, 2022 from £3,174 per person.

A second 35-night holiday to the Caribbean and USA with Honduras, Belize and New Orleans among the 11 ports of call, departs February 11, 2022, priced from £2,899 per person.

