Royal Caribbean Brings Back Priority Program, The Key

(3:46 p.m. EDT) -- Royal Caribbean is reportedly bringing back one of its most popular pre-cruise purchases: a priority access program known as The Key.

Available for booking pre-cruise, The Key offers passengers a number of exclusive perks, including early-boarding access to the vessel, an exclusive welcome lunch featuring a menu from Chops Grille steakhouse, Voom Internet access for one device per cruiser, designated seating in select venues like main theatres at Two70, priority access to key attractions, and a special disembarkation breakfast and priority disembarkation services.

While popular, The Key was a victim of the COVID-19 pandemic, and has not appeared as an add-on, pre-cruise booking feature since Royal Caribbean restarted sailings from the U.S. earlier this summer.

That could be changing. Cruisers booked on Symphony of the Seas report being offered The Key program, albeit with some modifications, in a pre-cruise email sent by Royal Caribbean.

While priority embarkation and luggage storage is still on offer, the embarkation luncheon will be replaced with a voucher for room service. Passengers also receive 25 percent off all onboard dining purchases.

The disembarkation breakfast is reportedly being replaced with a grab-and-go snack bag, accompanied by a list of available departure times from the ship.

As of this writing, it appears Symphony of the Seas is the only vessel in the fleet where The Key is currently offered to passengers, though that will likely change as the year progresses.

Passengers who have booked The Key program in the past should also be aware that perks and incentives may change from what they have been in the past, and could still change further.