Tradewind Voyages Cancels Debut 2021-2022 Caribbean Cruise Program on Golden Horizon

(9:15 a.m. EDT) -- The Caribbean is no longer on the horizon for startup cruise company Tradewind Voyages, with the line canceling its inaugural Caribbean program of 17 sailings between December 2021 and April 2022.

Originally slated to take place on Golden Horizon, the world's largest square-rigged sailing vessel, Tradewind Voyages has cited ongoing travel restrictions as the reason behind the decision.

Alan McGrory, CEO of Tradewind Voyages, said: "As a company, the passion and vision has been to deliver an exceptional guest experience, however with the current culmination of ongoing travel restrictions in place for the winter season does not allow us to deliver the exceptional customer experience which the brand stands for."

The 272-passenger Golden Horizon will sail in the Mediterranean from May to October 2022, with three new collections available to book from October 19, including Western Mediterranean, Central Mediterranean and Eastern Mediterranean. A total of 22 voyages are available, with calls to Spain, France, Italy, Albania, Montenegro, Croatia, Slovenia, Greece and Turkey.

In a further change to the line's programming, Tradewind Voyages has scrapped its Australia 2022-2023 program in favor of spending the season in the Caribbean.