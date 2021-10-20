  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Oprah Winfrey Christens Holland America's Nieuw Statendam Cruise Ship
6 Holland America Wave Season Cruise Deals from $59/Night Per Person
Holland America Cancels Early February Nieuw Amsterdam Cruise
Holland America Line Issues Plea to Dock Cruise Ships Stranded At Sea
Holland America Cruise Ships Zaandam, Rotterdam Cleared to Dock in Port Everglades
Cruise Memories; What Holland America Line's Fleet Departures Mean to Our Readers
Holland America Line Announces Fall 2021 Cruises From San Diego, Fort Lauderdale
Holland America Line Cruise News: Line Takes Delivery of Rotterdam from Fincantieri
Holland America Line, Princess and Seabourn Cancel World Cruises, Announce Updated Dates for Cruise Ships to Resume
Holland America's Gus Antorcha Talks to Cruise Critic As Koningsdam Prepares to Sail
Holland America Line's New Cruise Ship Rotterdam Starts First Voyage
Holland America Line's New Cruise Ship Rotterdam Starts First Voyage

October 20, 2021

Chris Gray Faust
Managing Editor
(1:15 p.m.) -- Holland America Line's newest ship Rotterdam departed Amsterdam today on its two-week maiden voyage to Fort Lauderdale, where it homeport for Caribbean cruises.

The 2,668-passenger ship is the third in HAL's Pinnacle Class, and was delivered to the line in July 2021. Princess Margriet of The Netherlands will be the ship's godmother when it is officially named in the spring.

Guests on the transatlantic voyage were greeted with a ribbon cutting and a cheering crew.

"Rotterdam's maiden voyage has been highly anticipated for months by our guests and team members eager to welcome them aboard,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. “Rotterdam is a beautiful ship and the fourth in our fleet to begin cruising this year.  We are excited to bring her to Florida and the Caribbean soon on her first sailing."

From November through April, Rotterdam will sail the Caribbean from Fort Lauderdale on cruises ranging from six to 11 days. Every cruise includes a stop at Half Moon Cay, Holland America's private island in The Bahamas.

Cruise Critic will be sailing on Rotterdam from Fort Lauderdale on November 5. Stay tuned for coverage and updates.

