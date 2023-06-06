(Updated 11:40 a.m. EDT) -- It’s early in the new year, but some cruise lines are already raising standard gratuities. Lines with early increases include Carnival, Holland America Line and Princess, along with Norwegian Cruise Line and Oceania Cruises. Nearly all mainstream cruise lines, and some premium lines, have raised daily per-person gratuity amounts for 2023, as companies continue to deal with the impact of economic disruption globally, as well as increased debt loads due to the global health pandemic.

With staffing problems sitting near the top of the list of challenges, increasing overall compensation is a logical move.

Gratuities may generally be prepaid during booking. If not paid in advance or bundled into an “all-in” style package, the amount is charged to the stateroom account daily, adding to the total bill due at the end of the cruise.