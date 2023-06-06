The ex-Costa ship will begin sailing year-round from Long Beach, California starting in May 2024 through April 2025.

Carnival Firenze is one of three former Costa ships to join the Carnival fleet and be rebranded as a Carnival ship with an Italian-style experience.

The other two are Carnival Venezia, which will sail year-round from New York this spring; and Carnival Luminosa, currently sailing in Australia.

"Carnival Firenze is named after the spectacular city of Florence, Italy," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

"This truly stunning ship will serve as a great new cruise vacation option from Long Beach, joining Carnival Panorama and Radiance, and offering a range of sailing lengths to Baja Mexico and the Mexican Riviera."