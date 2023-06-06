Carnival Venezia Will Offer New Venues, Italian Influence, Alongside Classic Favorites

The former Costa Cruises vessel, Costa Venezia, will be transformed into the new Carnival Venezia as part of Carnival's new Costa by Carnival venture -- but not before Carnival puts it through a thorough drydock that will expand on the ship's Italian heritage while creating new experiences designed specifically for Carnival's North American passengers.

Among the new features Carnival Venezia passengers can look forward to is Tomodoro, a Mexican-Italian fusion restaurant that offers Italian meatballs and Sicilian chicken alongside traditional Mexican tacos and burritos. The venue -- open for breakfast and lunch -- will complement Carnival's existing food offerings.

Also new is the La Strada Grill, serving up Italian street food and sandwiches. This will be in addition to an as-yet-unnamed Italian specialty restaurant onboard that will offer freshly-baked focaccia bread and a variety of authentic dishes.

It's not just restaurants that are getting a slice of dolce vita. Much like the Campari Bar aboard Costa Cruises' flagship, Costa Toscana, the new Amari Bar will serve up classic Italian cocktails prepared to order like negroni, americano, Amalfi martini and sbagliatos -- also known as the "broken" negroni, a drink that uses sparkling wine instead of gin. As this bar does double-duty as a sort of Alchemy Bar (Carnival's popular craft mixology watering hole), popular Alchemy classics will also be served at the Amari Bar.

Other new niceties for cruisers to look forward to aboard Carnival Venezia include a special Italian-themed Captain's Venetian Welcome Toast, featuring Italian-themed musical performances, specialty drinks, and even Venetian masks for passengers to purchase.

The Venetian theme continues in the Carnevale Bar, which takes the place of the Havana Bar found on near-sister ships Carnival Vista, Carnival Horizon and Carnival Panorama. Inspired by the classic Venetian masquerades, this bar leads out to a superb open deck space overlooking the ship's wake, and surrounding a new category of stateroom for Carnival: the Terrazza Staterooms, similar to the Havana Cabana rooms found on Carnival Vista, Horizon and Panorama.

Other new bars and lounges include Frizzante (think prosecco and Italian beers); and Rococo, which offers frozen Italian drinks in an atmosphere Carnival calls "Baroque Goes Pop."