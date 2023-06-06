Evrima is Like a Luxury Hotel on the Water

If the appearance of Evrima could be defined as superlative yacht or a miniature cruise ship (or both), the essence of the vessel is faithful to its Ritz-Carlton roots. The minute we set foot on the vessel it became clear that the ship feels like a luxury hotel on the water.

And according to Douglas Prothero, President and CEO of Ritz Carlton Yacht Collection, that's one of the yacht's strengths. "We deliberately designed Evrima to attract people who aren't cruisers but who enjoy traveling at a laid-back pace," Prothero said. The executive added that about 75% of their passengers are in fact new to cruise, and many are loyal to the Ritz-Carlton brand, which is why Evrima features such strong links to the brand's onshore properties.

Upon embarkation, your first taste of Evrima is the Living Room on Deck 4, which is not unlike a hotel lobby. Where cruise lines would typically aim to dazzle you with the atrium, Ritz-Carlton Yacht Club plays it differently. Elegant yet laidback, the Living Room is not a hotbed of cruise activity but instead a place to relax and enjoy the journey. The Living Room also sets the tone for the ship's interior aesthetic. Wood tones and soft colors dominate, and the décor is modern and tasteful if somewhat minimalistic.

Another way in which the yacht resembled a Ritz-Carlton property on land, or any other similar luxury hotel, is that certain things that would be included in the fare on a luxury cruise will have a cost on Evrima.

For instance, all shore excursions require an additional fee, and the same goes for the use of certain onboard amenities like the Kid's Club. Dinner at S.E.A. -- Evrima's specialty restaurant -- costs $285 per person. By comparison, dinner on Silversea's La Dame costs $60 per person. Moreover, all specialty restaurants are included in the price on other luxury cruise lines like Regent, Seabourn, Oceania and Windstar.

A guest staying on a (non all-inclusive) luxury hotel expects all these additional costs; a traveler sailing on a luxury cruise doesn't.