Celebrity Cruises Pushes Back Celebrity Eclipse "Revolution" Refurb to 2021

(12:10 p.m. EDT) -- Celebrity Cruises has pushed back the multimillion dollar refurbishment of Celebrity Eclipse to spring 2021. The ship was scheduled to enter dry dock on October 27, 2020 and stay for a month. Instead, the ship will enter dry dock on March 7, 2021 and remain until April 3, 2021.

"Through 2023, Celebrity Cruises has dedicated more than $500 million toward a fleetwide modernization effort known as 'The Celebrity Revolution,'" a spokesperson for Celebrity Cruises said. "As part of this effort, four ships were scheduled to complete 'Revolutionary' modernizations in 2020, including Celebrity Eclipse. Due to operational efficiencies, the brand is rescheduling the dry dock of Celebrity Eclipse."

The line apologized for the inconvenience the schedule change has caused and is in the process of contacting affected passengers to re-accommodate them.

The change in schedule has allowed the cruise line to add two new 2020 Asia sailings traveling roundtrip from Singapore and calling in Vietnam and Thailand, as well as three new 2021 sailings, including a visit to the Great Barrier Reef out of Melbourne; a sailing to Vietnam, Taiwan and Japan; and a Japan and Bering Sea transpacific sailing out of Tokyo.

In 2019, three ships in the Celebrity fleet underwent a Revolution refurbishment: Celebrity Millennium, Celebrity Summit and Celebrity Equinox. Refurbishments still on for 2020 are Celebrity Silhouette (January), Celebrity Constellation (April) and Celebrity Infinity (October/November).

