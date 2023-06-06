(10 a.m. GMT) -- Cruise Critic has revealed the best cruise lines and ships in the 14th annual Cruise Critic UK Editors' Picks Awards, including a brand-new category for Expedition.

The world's biggest cruise ship, Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas, has scooped the coveted award for Best New Ship in the Ocean category.

Emerald Azzurra has been named Best New Luxury Ship.

While Viking Expeditions' two identical ships, Viking Polaris and Viking Octantis, have been jointly named Best New Expedition Ships.

The awards recognise the best cruise lines of the year for UK cruisers across a range of themes -- including Cabins, Dining, Entertainment, Family, Enrichment and Destination -- as chosen by Cruise Critic’s international team of cruise experts.

Adam Coulter, Executive Editor of Cruise Critic UK, said: "This is the first time since before the pandemic that we’re announcing our full list of Editors’ Picks Awards winners – which marks a huge milestone for the industry.

"These awards showcase the most standout cruise lines -- and ports -- of the year, based on our editorial team's personal experience and extensive industry expertise. The list of winners is evidence of the incredible strides of the industry over the past year -- not just in returning to full service, but in providing travellers with truly remarkable experiences."

Stand Out Cruise Lines & Destinations Honoured in the Ocean Category

Naming Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas as this year’s Best New Ship, Cruise Critic’s Editors said: "Wonder of the Seas takes the best of the ground-breaking Oasis Class and ramps it up a notch -- in activities, dining, experience, accommodation and cuisine -- making it a clear winner for Brits."

Additional winners in the Ocean category include Virgin Voyages, receiving this year's awards for Best Dining, Best for LGBTQ+ Travellers and Best Nightlife.

Ambassador Cruise Line was named Best Value for Money for its thoughtful inclusions and competitive pricing, Southampton was named this year's Best UK Departure Port for its continued improvements and offerings.

"Southampton has once again led the way in terms of cruise -- be that in the form of the world-leading Horizon terminal, to the stunning new Harbour Hotel," said Coulter.

Guernsey once again scooped Best Port of Call in the U.K. & British Isles for its ongoing focus on cruise passengers and new offerings.

Cruise Critic Editors Celebrate Innovation in the Luxury Category

Silversea Cruises scooped the Best Luxury Cruise Line award for its luxury offerings and constant innovation, through new programmes like in-suite wellness options and the S.A.L.T excursion and dining programme.

According to Cruise Critic Editors: "If it’s pampering you want, Silversea delivers. From the spacious and beyond-comfy suites, to the personalised butler service, Silversea treats you to an all-inclusive luxury experience, even before you board."

Among the 11 luxury awards in this year’s Luxury category, Oceania Cruises won this year’s award for Best Itineraries thanks to its thoughtfully designed itineraries.

Seabourn Cruise Line came out on top for Best Service and Best for Solo Travellers; Regent Seven Seas Cruises won Best Cabins and SeaDream Yacht Club took Best Value for Money.

Viking Expeditions, Hurtigruten, & Lindblad Expeditions Among Winners of Cruise Critic’s First Editors’ Picks Expedition Category

This year’s awards include a dedicated Expedition category, a testament to the enormous growth of the expedition cruise market in recent years.

"The expedition industry has seen a huge boom over the past couple of years," Coulter says.

"With a greater number of travellers booking these bucket list-worthy adventures and more expedition ships than ever sailing in these far-flung regions, there’s no better time to consider one of these sailings."

As well as scooping Best New Luxury Ship for Viking Octantis & Viking Polaris, Viking Expeditions also won Best Science Offerings.

"The ships offer the right balance of exploration, learning and comfort, and Viking doesn’t miss a detail -- even creating one-of-a-kind Special Operations Boats," said to Cruise Critic Editors.

Best for Adventure went to Hurtigruten for the once-in-a-lifetime experiences the line delivers to guests in its off-the-beaten-path destinations.

"Whether it’s a voyage to Svalbard to trek polar bears, a cruise around the Galapagos or a trip to Alaska to spot humpback whales, Hurtigruten gets you up front and close when it comes to adventure," said Coulter.

The Norwegian expedition line has also been named the Best Value for Money and Best in the Arctic. Best in Alaska went to UnCruise Adventures and Best in Antarctica to Silversea Expeditions.

Here's the full list of Cruise Critic UK Editors' Picks award winners.