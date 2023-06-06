(9 a.m. GMT) -- Cruise Critic UK has revealed the winners of its 9th annual Cruisers' Choice Awards, featuring the most popular cruise ships according to consumer reviews shared on the website in 2018.

Ships have been divided into three groups: Large, Mid-Size and Small, with categories including Best Overall Ship, Best Cabins, Best Dining, Best for Fitness and Recreation, Best Public Rooms and Best Value for Money.

Topping the Best Cruises Overall category are Celebrity Cruises' Celebrity Equinox (Large); Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines' Balmoral (Mid-Size) and Hurtigruten's Lofoten (Small).

Adam Coulter, UK Managing Editor, Cruise Critic said: "The UK Cruisers' Choice Awards play an important part in showcasing the cruise ships that UK travellers rate most highly in a number of key categories, such as entertainment, service, dining experiences, cabins and shore excursions.

"Our members play an invaluable role in helping to inform and guide other cruisers and first-time travellers to find and choose the best cruise ships for their ideal holiday, and we wouldn't have this authoritative awards programme without them."

** Check out our award highlights below. Did your favourite receive any honours? See the full list of 2019 Cruisers' Choice Award winners. **

Celebrity Cruises won the most awards in the Large category -- with Celebrity Equinox named Best Overall, Best Cabins, Best Dining, Best for Fitness and Recreation, Best Public Rooms and Best Value for Money.

Marella Cruises scooped six awards in the Mid-Size group, with Marella Discovery picking up Best Entertainment, Best Shore Excursions and Best for Fitness and Recreation, while Marella Celebration earned top spot for Best Service and Best Value for Money.

In the Small ship category, Hurtigruten's Lofoten picked up the most awards, including Best Overall, Best Dining, Best Public Rooms and Best Shore Excursions.

Other lines with winning ships include Princess Cruises and Royal Caribbean in the Large category; MSC Cruises and Marella Cruises in the Mid-Size category; and Saga Cruises and Viking Ocean Cruises in the small category.

The UK Cruise Critic Cruisers' Choice Awards are awarded in three ship classes, based on passenger capacity (Large: 2,000+ passengers; Mid-Size: 1,200 to 1,999 passengers; Small: 1,199 or fewer passengers) and are calculated using the ratings submitted with each Cruise Critic member review.

