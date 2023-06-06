Australia's Cruise Recovery "Faster Than Other Parts of the World"

"Cruising initially returned to Australia in a very limited form and relatively recently, but the response from cruise fans has been terrific," said CLIA Managing Director Australasia Joel Katz.

"Cruise travel among Australians accelerated significantly in the lead-up to the summer season, and we estimate that by the last quarter of the year passenger numbers had reached approximately 90% of the levels seen in the same quarter of 2019," he said.

"All the indicators suggest Australia's cruise recovery is progressing faster than other parts of the world where operations resumed much earlier."

Cruising in Australia only restarted at the end of May 2022, with domestic cruising only. This was followed by the first cruises in New Zealand in August 2022, and by other South Pacific destinations soon after.

Australian cruisers showed a clear preference for local sailings in 2022, with 90% choosing to cruise in our region, up from about 75-80% in past years.

Australia's last full year of cruise operations was in 2019 when 1.24 million Australians took an ocean cruise.