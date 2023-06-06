Four Days to Explore in Antarctica

While nine nights aboard an expedition ship in Antarctica sounds like a long trip, it went by quickly when you factor in the time spent navigating the Drake Passage, which is approximately four full days of the itinerary. The time can be even longer if the captain needs to take a different and longer course to avoid bad weather, as we did on the return trip.

Our first stop was in the South Shetland Islands on Day 4 before heading south to the Antarctic Peninsula for the next three days. The itinerary shows "Captain's Choice" for the days when you can explore off the ship in the South Shetland Islands and beyond, but where you go and what you can do ultimately depends on the weather.

The typical schedule consisted of a landing, Zodiac ride and/or sea kayaking in the morning and afternoon, conditions permitting. For environmental, conservation, and wildlife protection reasons, only 100 people are permitted to do any activity at once. Zacarria explained, some passengers go ashore in the morning for a landing while others take the Zodiac ride to explore. The reverse schedule occurs in the afternoon, again depending on the weather.

The captain and expedition team are constantly revising schedules and changing strategies to provide the best and safest experiences, but plans can quickly change. In the evening recaps, Zaccarria always mentioned Plan A and Plan B, but one evening without internet access that day to help with the next day's weather forecast, there was Plan ??? for both the morning and afternoon time slots.

As the team mentioned on the very first day of the expedition, flexibility is critical. You might be disappointed if you're a planner and have your heart set on seeing the rookery of Gentoo penguins at Brown Station, an Argentinian research base. It either may not be possible to reach that exact spot, or it may not be available if another ship has already planned to land there. All of the landings and excursions are carefully monitored in Antarctica.

Expedition ships with up to 500 passengers have an added challenge because of the strict limitations – and travelers might not see as much, or have as many landings or Zodiac rides, as people sailing on a smaller vessel, especially on a shorter expedition. Any larger ships (over 500 passengers) are only able to cruise the waters. They are not permitted off the ship.

For our 9-night expedition, we had a total of three landings, three Zodiac cruises, and three sea kayaking trips. We also had the polar plunge, considered by some to be a rite of passage when traveling to Antarctica. Forty-four passengers braved the frigid waters of the Neumayer Channel so they could have bragging rights for their bravery (or insanity) for making the plunge. (I wasn’t one of those passengers).

My advice – and what I hope to do on a return trip – is to choose the longer itinerary. Also, don't skip going on a landing or a Zodiac cruise when it's offered. You never know when the captain may have to shift course and cut out an excursion due to the ever-changing weather.