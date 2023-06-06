Holland America Changes Up Its Music Walk Venues

Expanded casinos are the latest change to onboard programming from Holland America, which earlier announced it would dramatically switch up its much-loved "Music Walk" venues aboard much of the fleet.

Vista-class ships Zuiderdam, Oosterdam, Westerdam and Noordam will lose the popular B.B. King's Blues Club in favor of a new venue known as the Rolling Stone Lounge, which will offer R&B, rock and pop favorites. Newer vessels Rotterdam, Nieuw Statendam and Koningsdam will have a similar venue known as the Rolling Stone Rock Room.

B.B. King Blues Club will continue to exist on other HAL ships.

Across the fleet, the Lincoln Center classical music venue will lose its dedicated lounge in favor of expanded performances in the ship's main theater. These classical music performances were often held in a carved-out section of the former Explorer's Lounge, and the increased performance space will no doubt be welcomed by music afficionados.

Beginning in February, Zuiderdam, Oosterdam, Westerdam, Noordam, Eurodam and Nieuw Amsterdam will also be graced with a new band playing in the popular Ocean Bar. The band will perform top hits from the 1960's through present day.