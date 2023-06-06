Suddenly, the silence is broken by a 10-metre high iceberg fragmenting in front of our eyes. We watch, transfixed, then pass a leopard seal lazing on a slab of ice, while seconds later a minke whale teases us with a flash of its fin.

I'm sailing on Swan Hellenic's SH Vega, built to navigate the world's iciest waters, on a bucket-list voyage to Antarctica, a destination which likes to remind you that just perhaps, you aren't actually meant to be here.

This is SH Vega's maiden season in Antarctica and follows the debut of Swan Hellenic's SH Minerva in the White Continent in 2021, after the British line's revival in 2020 under new ownership.

Since landing in Buenos Aires for an included pre-cruise overnight stay, the excitement has been growing among fellow passengers eager to get onboard the 152-passenger ship -- I'm especially excited as I'm about to tick off my seventh continent.

Boarding in Ushuaia, the southernmost tip of South America, the 10-night voyage takes us across the Drake Passage to the Antarctic Peninsula and the South Shetland Islands.

Here are some of my first impressions of the new polar PC5 ice-class SH Vega.