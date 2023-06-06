Ambition Offers No-Fly Regional Cruises

Ambition is Ambassador's second ship, following the launch of Ambience in Tilbury last year.

Watched by 500 invited guests, godmother Shirley Robertson, pressed a big red button on stage in the Palladium Theatre to release a bottle of Moët & Chandon Champagne which successfully smashed over the ship's bow.

She's a great choice as godmother -- gritty and determined, Robertson was spurred on to win Gold at Sydney then Athens after the misery of coming fourth in the Atlanta Olympics in 1996; a story she told to the audience.

Celebrations started with an excerpt from "Night In Nashville" -- a lively country and western-themed song and dance show -- and finished in the small hours dancing in The Cavern to an ABBA tribute band.