Live From Carnival Mardi Gras: Excel Suites and Loft 19

A first for Carnival, the luxury suites on Carnival Mardi Gras go way beyond what the line has put on previous ships. The Excel Presidential, Aft and Corner suites all have huge wrap-around balconies, with space for your whole group; some even have private hot tubs.

What's cool about the Excel Suites is that you have complimentary access to Loft 19, the first area that Carnival has ever set aside for suite guests. There's a lot up here, including your own infinity pool and a ton of posh lounge seating.

Excel guests also have the first shot at booking a Loft 19 cabana, although be warned that these are not a cheap date -- prices start at $500/day for up to 5 guests. But booking a Loft 19 cabana is the only way that someone not staying in an Excel suite has access to this exclusive area. Some of the perks that you get for that price include a bottle of bubbly, lunch delivery, chilled towels and bottled water.