(1:05 p.m. EDT) – MSC Cruises christened its newest – and greenest – ship June 8 in a lavish ceremony in Copenhagen.

Film icon Sophia Loren, who has christened 18 of the line's previous ships, cut the ribbon to smash the Champagne bottle against the multi-colored hull of MSC's second liquefied natural gas ship – and its final Meraviglia-class ship.

Danish television host, actress and model Sarah Grünewald hosted the almost two-hour event, which included a ballet performance from the Royal Danish Ballet and closed with a four-song set from ex-Spandau Ballet front man, Tony Hadley.

In between, there was music, dancing and acrobatics from the onboard performers, as well as speeches from explorer Mike Horn, Danish UNICEF ambassador Cecile Hother and numerous MSC executives.

French DJ and producer Bob Sinclair closed out the evening, playing a set in the ship's main promenade till the wee hours.

Cruise Critic was onboard for a night to get a taste of the 6,334-passenger ship, which sets off on a series of northern Europe itineraries until October and will be based in the U.K. from October.