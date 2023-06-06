  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

P&O Cruises New Ship Arvia Named by Nicole Scherzinger in Barbados

Adam Coulter
U.K. Executive Editor

(10:15 a.m. GMT) -- Ex-Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger officially named P&O Cruises newest ship Arvia in a beachside ceremony in Barbados yesterday.

The Simultaneous Ceremony Took Place on Arvia and on Barbados

Scherzinger released a huge 15 litre bottle of Mount Gay Rum to smash onto the hull during the simultaneous beachside and ship-based ceremony.

Chart-topper Olly Murs performed at the event, which was held both in Arvia's SkyDome and from Heywood's Beach on the island.

Passengers Gathered in Arvia's SkyDome to Watch the Ceremony

Passengers gathered in the SkyDome to watch the ceremony, which was hosted by broadcasters and DJs, Sara Cox and Trevor Nelson.

Murs then jumped into the SkyDome pool as passengers and hosts looked on.

Arvia is a sister to P&O Cruises Iona, and launched in Southampton in December 2023.

Arvia Will be Based in Barbados And Southampton

The ship will be based in Barbados until April before sailing back to the UK, where it will offer Mediterranean cruises for summer 2023.

We've been onboard Arvia for the past week in the build-up to the ceremony: here are our first impressions of the 5,200-passenger ship.

The full broadcast is available at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pI4N7fv4J_Q

As part of a wider collaboration and exclusive entertainment partnership, Nicole Scherzinger will create spectacular music and dance extravaganzas for P&O Cruises. More details of the shows to be created by Nicole on Arvia and Iona will be revealed later this year.

Updated March 17, 2023
How was this article?
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind a Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsMediterranean Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Policy