(12:45 p.m. BST) -- P&O Cruises newest ship Arvia will feature the Take That musical, as well as an interactive game show and appearances from Wallace & Gromit and Shaun the Sheep.

The 5,200-passenger ship, which makes its debut in December, is the only place in the world where guests can see the stage musical, Greatest Days -- The Official Take That Musical -- featuring songs from the band.

Arvia will also debut "Wavelength", an interactive gameshow starring presenter and game show host, Ben Shephard.

"Having hosted many game shows on TV, I’m excited to have partnered with P&O Cruises in evolving this prime time style TV game show into a live, interactive theatre experience," Shephard said.

"I can't wait for guests to enjoy playing along with myself and my on-board co-host, competing to see if they truly are on the same 'WaveLength', and trying to outsmart me in Beat Ben!"

In addition the line has partnered with Aardman for kids to enjoy a range of Wallace & Gromit and Shaun the Sheep themed activities.

Kids can join in a themed dance class or craft workshop such as making their own Gromit ears or enjoy Wallace & Gromit’s brand-new show, All Hands on Deck!

P&O Cruises Has Revealed A Number of Other Firsts for Arvia

P&O Cruises has revealed a number of other firsts for the ship, including:

Altitude -- Arvia's outdoor adventure zone for the whole family, which sits atop the ship. Features include a new aqua zone, Splash Valley; Set 54m above the ocean, **Altitude Skywalk **is P&O Cruises first ever high-ropes experience and Altitude Minigolf, a tropical island-themed minigolf open all day and illuminated at night.

Mission Control -- The line's first Escape Room. Set on board the fictional submarine Arvia II, it combines an escape game with multimedia simulation and a live-action story to create a thrilling underwater challenge.

Ocean Studios -- Ocean Studios is Arvia's three-screen multiplex cinema offering the latest blockbuster releases and family favourites in a plush setting.

The 710 Club -- a popular spot on sister ship Iona, reappears on Arvia, designed by the line's Music Director and ex-Take That frontman, Gary Barlow.