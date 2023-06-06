Princess' Wild For Alaska Seafood Menu Expands

Princess has seven ships in Alaska this season, which kicks off on April 29.

The Wild for Alaska Seafood menu, launched in 2022, makes it possible for guests to order Alaska seafood dishes every night in the main dining room. Fish served include multiple varieties of Alaska salmon -- King (Chinook), Sockeye and Coho -- wild Alaska cod caught by hook and line, halibut, rockfish, Dungeness crabs, wild spot prawns and razor clams.

New for this year include new Alaska seafood bowls in the World Fresh Marketplace daily. Look for steelhead salmon carpaccio, King salmon with razor clams and Alaskan crab cake. Guests who take a cruisetour up to Fairbanks to the Fairbanks Princess Riverside Lodge will be able to order a new garden-to-table menu.

Wild for Alaska doesn't stop at the plate. New Alaskan beverages include spiked coffee- and hot-chocolate offerings; Alaska beer tastings; cocktail flights made from Alaska-distilled spirits and new themed frozen drinks such as the Ketchikan Strawberry Shortcake and the Alaskan Polar Bear. On some days, a Bloody Mary bar will be set up near the main pool.

And for those who wonder what wine goes with the state's official fish, the new Alaska Wine Experience pairs different varietals with Alaska salmon.