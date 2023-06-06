Quantum of the Seas Cruise Ship to Get Escape Room, Laser Tag in Upcoming Refurbishment

(5 p.m. EDT) -- As part of a routine every-five-years dry dock, Royal Caribbean plans to add a number of features, including a pop-up escape room and pop-up laser tag, to Quantum of the Seas. The multimillion-dollar refit will take place prior to the ship's sailings from Singapore in November.

Upon arrival in Singapore, Quantum of the Seas will undergo a month-long overhaul that will refresh the vessel's interior spaces and add new amenities.

The refit is intended to prepare the ship for new itineraries in Southeast Asia after having been based in China for the past few years.

Quantum of the Seas will offer four-, five- and seven-night voyages from Singapore to various ports, including Kuala Lumpur (Port Klang), Bangkok (Laem Chabang), Phuket and Ho Chi Minh City, among others.

The ship will be based in Singapore from November until April 2020 and will return for a longer season in Southeast Asia from October 2020 until April 2021.