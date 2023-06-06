Royal Caribbean Launches 'Taste of Royal' Lunch Experience on Cruise Ships

(2:10 p.m. EDT) -- Royal Caribbean is giving cruisers a taste of its specialty dinner restaurants during a sea day lunch experience, appropriately dubbed "Taste of Royal." The prix-fixe, four-course meal features dishes from Wonderland, Giovanni's Italian Kitchen, Chops Grille and more.

Taste of Royal is available on every ship in the fleet, regardless of whether or not the ship has any of specialty restaurants featured in the menu. The cost is $54.99 per person (free for children up to age 5, and $10 for children ages 6 to 10) plus an 18 percent gratuity.

There is an optional wine pairing for an additional $19.99 per person that includes a 3-ounce sample pour for each course.

The lunch gives cruisers the chance to try out limited menu items from some of the fleet's most popular specialty dining venues including: Wonderland's Citrus Seas Tuna Tartare; a mascarpone risotto with crabmeat from Giovanni's Italian Kitchen; and Chops Grille's classic surf and turf (filet mignon and jumbo shrimp). Dessert is a fried cheesecake with Nutella with whipped cream and caramelized popcorn from 150 Central Park. An aperol spritz from Hooked Seafood completes the prix-fixe lunch experience.

Royal Caribbean has said it will try to accommodate allergies and dietary restrictions for anyone who wants to attend.

The meal, which is only available one sea day per sailing of six nights or less, is not included in the line's specialty dining packages, but any passengers with a drink package can get 25 percent off of the optional wine pairing. On sailings of one week or longer, the lunch may be offered more than once.

Taste of Royal will be available for booking -- in the online Pre-Cruise Planner, or at any onboard specialty restaurant or Specialty Dining desk -- by November 11.