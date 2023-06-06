Royal Caribbean to "Amplify" Explorer of the Seas Cruise Ship

(1:20 p.m. EDT) -- Explorer of the Seas joins the list of Royal Caribbean cruise ships that will undergo Royal "Amplification" refurbishments in 2020.

The $110 million dollar amplification will see the ship receive new water slides, a reimagined Giovanni's Italian Kitchen, transformed kids and teen spaces and the line's new signature redesigned, resort-style pool deck featuring The Lime & Coconut bar that first debuted on Navigator of the Seas.

Other ships being refurbed in 2020 are Allure of the Seas and Freedom of the Seas. Oasis of the Seas is currently in drydock receiving its amplification updates.

Here are the some of the details:

Outdoor Recreation

Outdoor fun on Explorer of the Seas will be amped up during the refurbishment with the addition of The Perfect Storm duo of water slides (Cyclone and Typhoon), each with three stories of twists and turns.

For those who are less into water-based adventure and more into chilling by the pool with a cool drink in hand, the reimagined pool deck will be a welcome spot onboard. The pool deck will boast a resort-style look and offer seating that ranges from hammocks and daybeds to casitas and in-pool loungers.

Just steps away will be The Lime & Coconut, a three-level slice of the Caribbean with island vibes, live music and a great selection of cocktails. In the evening, the rooftop deck of the bar will be the place to hang out.

Adults looking for a quieter atmosphere can escape to the rejuvenated Solarium.

Dining

During the refurbishment, Royal Caribbean will expand the offering of restaurants and bars onboard Explorer of the Seas. Among the new venues will be Giovanni's Italian Kitchen, a different take on the line's signature Italian restaurant. The reimagined trattoria will be more casual and offer classic dishes with a modern twist. Menu items also will include hand-tossed pizzas and charcuterie favorites. And, of course, a variety of Italian wines and limoncellos will be available.

Also new will be Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade, the high-energy spot where passengers can catch their favorite team or wile way the time playing games of all kinds including classic arcade diversions such as Skeeball. A menu of bar favorites as well as ice-cold brews will also be on offer.

Other new venues will be a poolside Johnny Rockets Express (look out for the spiked shakes) and a standalone Starbucks.

Indoor Fun for the Whole Family

The amped-up fun won't just be located on the outer decks; there will be plenty of fun to be had indoors as well, including a new glow-in-the-dark laser tag experience. Located in Studio B (the ship's ice-skating rink), the Clash for the Crystal City laser tag will pit two teams of players against each other.

The Adventure Ocean kids club will also get a major makeover. It will feature an open layout with whimsical and immersive activities. Specially designed spaces will be reserved for babies and 3 to 5 year olds, while kids from 6 to 12 years old will be able to create their own experience based on their own interests.

The teen hangout onboard will also sport a new look. High-tech features will revolve around movies, gaming and music, and a private outdoor deck will be sure to please even the surliest teens.

Two Amplified Ships in the Med

Starting in May 2020, Explorer of the Seas will set out on a season of Mediterranean cruises, joining the also-amplified Allure of the Seas. Explorer will sail seven- and nine-night itineraries from Rome (Civitavecchia) to Italy and the Greek isles. Allure will sail from Barcelona. After the Med, Explorer of the Seas will set course for the Caribbean with five- and night-night Eastern and Southern Caribbean sailings, going roundtrip out of Miami.

Explorer of the Seas will be the fourth Voyager Class ship to undergo a Royal Amplified refurbishment, with Mariner of the Seas and Navigator of Seas already done and Voyager of the Seas currently in dry dock.