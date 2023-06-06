Cruise Critic learned today that a collection of ship-themed Starbucks mugs will be introduced by the cruise line in the fall of 2023.

The 10 colorful mugs will represent each of the Royal Caribbean ships that have standalone Starbucks shops onboard. That includes all Oasis-class vessels -- Oasis of the Seas, Allure of the Seas, Harmony of the Seas, Symphony of the Seas and Wonder of the Seas -- as well as two Voyager-class ships -- Navigator of the Seas and Mariner of the Seas -- and the Quantum-class Odyssey of the Seas. Additionally, upcoming ships Icon of the Seas and Utopia of the Seas -- both set to launch in 2024 -- will have their own mugs.

Each mug will have unique color schemes and designs, featuring iconography that is relevant to each ship. For instance, Icon of the Seas' mug will have drawings of the ship's AquaDome as well as Category 6 waterpark. Other Royal Caribbean classics -- like Central Park, Chops Grille, Giovanni's Table or the Ultimate Abyss Slide-- will be represented on the mugs' iconography.

Royal Caribbean said that the mug of each ship will only be available for purchase in the Starbucks standalone store aboard the ship it represents, so completists will have to sail on each ship to snag one. The line also shared that the retail price for each mug will be $16.95.