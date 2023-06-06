After spending its inaugural season in Antarctica, Silver Endeavour's next stop will be San Giorgio del Porto shipyard in Genoa, where the expedition ship will undergo an extended drydock lasting just over a month.

The dry dock period is slated to begin on April 3, 2023. Overall refurbishment will carry on until July 17, but Silver Endeavour will welcome guests starting May 7, 2023 in the British Isles before embarking on its inaugural Arctic season for Silversea on June 3, 2023.

During the refurbishment, Silversea will add six new suites on Deck 8, along with four new suites on Deck 5. In addition, four new crew cabins will also be added to the ship.

"Silver Endeavour’s refurbishment will strengthen her status as the world’s most luxurious expedition ship," said Roberto Bruzzone, Silversea’s senior vice president of marine operations. "With our guests’ cruise experience in mind, we are broadening her range of accommodation options by introducing two new suite categories, enriching a selection of public venues, and creating space for additional crew members to maintain one of the industry’s highest crew-to-guest ratios."