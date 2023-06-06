The most wonderful time of the year is finally here for cruise bargain hunters.
Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022 deals are making waves, with cheap cruises and enticing bargains galore. Whether you have your heart set on cabin upgrades, free shore excursions, rock bottom fares or all sorts of onboard goodies, Black Friday and Cyber Monday cruise deals are your best bet to snag an irresistible bargain.
As with all holiday sales, the flurry of cruise deals can be overwhelming. But fear not: Cruise Critic’s mission is to round up the best cruise bargains, so you don't have to. Bookmark this space to track Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022 cruise deals that are best for you. We will continuously update the information below as cruise lines announce their sales.
Also, be sure to check out Cruise Critic's deals tool to stay on top of all cruise deals, from last-minute getaways to luxury voyages and everything in between.
The Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deal: Royal Caribbean's Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deal gives cruisers instant discounts on 2023 and 2024 sailings. When booking from Nov. 18 to Nov. 30, passengers can save up to $600, plus take advantage of a Kids Sail Free offer on sailings departing on or after Dec. 17, 2022.
Eligible Royal Caribbean International Cruises: The up to $600 off sale can be applied to 2022, 2023 and 2024 Royal Caribbean International sailings. Kids Sail Free offer is applicable to sailings departing between Dec. 17, 2022 and April 30, 2025 but excludes Thanksgiving, Holiday, Spring Break, and Holy Week/Easter sailings.
Good to Know: Royal Caribbean's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal is combinable with 30% Off Every Guest offer as well as promotional on board credit offers, next cruise offers, instant savings offers, restricted discounts, promo code-driven offers, and shareholder benefits, but not with Ultimate World Cruise and Crown and Anchor discounts.
The Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deal: Norwegian Cruise Line is offering a month-long promotion for the very first time for their Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal: the Greatest Deal Ever. From Nov. 9 to Dec. 5, the Greatest Deal Ever is offering second guests to sail for free on any voyage on any ship across Norwegian Cruise Line’s 18-ship fleet, including the recently debuted Norwegian Prima.
Eligible NCL Cruises: The Greatest Deal Ever from NCL is eligible for all future sailings on their 18 ships: Norwegian Prima, Bliss, Breakaway, Dawn, Encore, Epic, Escape, Gem, Getaway, Jade, Jewel, Joy, Pearl, Sky, Spirit, Star, Sun and Viva. The promotion applies to all itineraries in almost 400 destinations worldwide, including the Caribbean, Mediterranean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Australia and New Zealand and much more.
This Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotion is not applicable to sailings that are 1-3 nights in length.
Good to Know: The Greatest Deal Ever promotion has the option to be combined with NCL's guest-favorite Free At Sea offer. Free at Sea allows cruisers to choose up to six perks, including:
Free specialty dining
Free shore excursions credits
Free Wi-Fi
Free unlimited open bar
Free airfare for the second guest (when airfare is purchased for the first guest)
Discounted rates for friends and family, which offers third and fourth guests to sail free or at a reduced rate of $99 per person (based on select sailings when sharing a stateroom with guests one and two)
If you choose to add on the Free at Sea promotion, you must do so 24 hours prior to sailing, and it cannot be added once onboard. Offer expires on Dec. 5.
The Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deal: If you're looking to explore Europe in 2023, Azamara's Black Friday deal might just be the push you need to go. Azamara's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal allows cruisers to stay in port longer and receive a $1,000 credit to spend onboard during their sailings.
This $1,000 onboard credit can be applied to specialty dining, upgraded beverage packages, spa experiences or immersive shore excursions. Potential excursions could be marveling at Moorish architecture in Cádiz, winemaking in Crete and sipping limoncello in Sorrento.
But wait-- there's more. Azamara also unveiled its promotion Double Stateroom Upgrade. Guests can now book a Veranda Stateroom for the price of an Interior Stateroom or a Veranda Plus Stateroom for the price of an Oceanview Stateroom.
Eligible Azamara Cruises: This limited-time offer is only available for bookings made from Nov. 15 to Dec. 2, 2022 for sailings occurring from Jan. 4, 2023 to Nov. 14, 2023. Rates start at $1,299 per person.
This Black Friday deal is available on all four ships in Azamara's fleet: Azamara Journey, Azamara Quest, Azamara Pursuit and Azamara Onward. The Double Stateroom Upgrade is applicable to over 100 global select cruises.
Good to Know: While this deal mostly applies to European cruises, be sure to look through all Azamara's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals as other sailings fall in this offer as well.
The Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deal: Celestyal Cruises, known for their popular sailings in Eastern Mediterranean and the Greek Islands, is celebrating Black Friday with its “Big Blue Day” holiday sale. Until Dec. 6th, passengers can save when upgrading to the cruise line’s all-inclusive “enhanced” fare, which is normally priced at $140 per person, for just $70.
Eligible Celestyal Cruises: A total of 94 sailings are included in Celestyal Cruises’ “Big Blue Day” sale, including the seven-night “Idyllic Aegean” itinerary with “inclusive” fares starting at $889, per person based on double occupancy (originally $1,650).
Good to Know: Celestyal Cruises “enhanced” fare includes an unlimited premium drinks package, daily hour of complimentary Wi-Fi, 25% discount on specialty dining and a pre-bookable shore excursion discount of $160 per person.
The Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deal: If you're on the hunt for a holiday cruise deal that you can't say "no" to, then Cunard's might just be what you're looking for. Cunard's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal is quite the trifecta: fares from $899, onboard credit up to $600 per stateroom and 50% reduced deposit.
When you book a new voyage between Nov. 17 and Dec. 2, 2022, you will receive an onboard credit up to $600 per stateroom along with a 50% reduced deposit. Plus, fares are being dropped -- even to as low as $899 -- and for a luxury line like Cunard, that isn't a deal to be ignored.
Eligible Cunard Cruises: Cunard's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal is eligible on select itineraries until January 2024 on any of Cunard's three Queens: Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth. Eligible voyages explore various destinations around the world, from Norwegian fjords and Alaska to the Caribbean and even transatlantic crossings.
Just some itineraries that start at $899 per person in this promotion include:
Alaska on Queen Elizabeth: This 10-night roundtrip voyage departs from Vancouver and features impressive experiences like the immense Hubbard Glacier and Glacier Bay National Park, along with calls at Skagway, Juneau, Ketchikan and more.
Golden Week in Japan on Queen Elizabeth: An 8-night roundtrip cruise out of Tokyo leads travelers to remarkable locations, such as the sacred temples of Busan in South Korea and Fukuoka on Japan's Kyushu Island.
The Norwegian Fjords on Queen Victoria: This week-long voyage begins and ends in Southampton, but it's really every moment between that's worthy of marveling: blue towering fjords and majestic waterfalls. This cruise also has calls at Kristiansand, Bergen, Geiranger and Haugesund.
Good to Know: Bookings must be made between Nov. 17 and Dec. 2, 2022, and applicable sailings are those before Jan. 2024. These offers only apply to the first two guests per booking. When booking through Cunard, use promo code RD8.
The Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deal: Holland America Line's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal serves both guests and crew exceptionally well this holiday season. When booking a cruise with Holland America from Nov. 17 to 27, passengers will receive prepaid stateroom crew appreciation (gratuities) along with access to a maximum of 40% off fares.
This enticing offer is also able to be combined with the cruise line's popular Have It All premium package. The Have It All package includes four desirable perks: shore excursions (up to three, each with a value of $100), a generous beverage package, specialty dining and Wi-Fi.
Eligible Holland America Cruises: The Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal from Holland America is applicable to sailings occurring during the 2022 holidays through to 2024 cruises. However, it excludes Grand Voyages and itineraries that are less than five days in length.
Cruise fares with discounts of up to 40% are available on various itineraries across the globe: Alaska, Canada/New England, the Caribbean, South America, northern Europe, the Mediterranean, Australia/New Zealand, Asia, Hawaii and Tahiti, Mexico, the Pacific Coast and Panama Canal.
Good to Know: The crew appreciation perk in this offer is applicable for the first and second guest in a stateroom. This perk alone is a larger deal than you might think, since travelers should tip the cruise steward anywhere from $12.50 to $20 per person per day. That combined with up to 40% off your cruise fare is certainly not something to be overlooked.
The Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deal: Hurtigruten's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal can bring deep savings on bucket list expedition destinations. When booking a cruise with Hurtigruten Expeditions or Hurtigruten Coastal Express voyages from Nov. 21 to 30, passengers can save up to 50% off fares.
Eligible Hurtigruten Cruises: The Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal from Hurtigruten includes select 2023-2025 expedition itineraries to Antarctica, Alaska, Greenland, Galapagos, Iceland, Norway, West Africa and the West Coast of North and Central America, and Hurtigruten Norwegian Coastal Express voyages.
Good to Know: The deepest savings (up to 50% off) can be found on the National Parks of North America's west coast expedition as well as the nature and cultural tour of Central America from Costa Rica to San Diego. Hurtigruten's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal also applies to the cruise line's first-ever Africa itineraries, with discounts of up to 40%.
The Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deal: MSC Cruises’ sale for this holiday season is one you certainly want to see -- and likely take advantage of. From Nov. 15-25, guests can score quite a lot with MSC's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal: up to 40% off cruises, free drinks, free Wi-Fi and up to $200 onboard credit.
Eligible MSC Cruises: Voyages eligible for MSC Cruises' Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deal include itineraries to the Caribbean, The Bahamas and Florida, Bermuda, Canada & New England, United Arab Emirates, Eastern Mediterranean, Western Mediterranean, Northern Europe and MSC Grand Voyages.
Good to Know: Offer is combinable with MSC Voyagers Club Exclusives discounts. The drink package offered with MSC’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal is the Easy Plus Drink Package (which includes beverages priced at up to $9) and the Wi-Fi package is the Browse Cruise Internet Package (which allows up to 2 devices to browse the web, send and receive emails and images, and chat on messenger apps). Amount of onboard credit awarded depends on the cabin category and length of cruise.
The Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deal: Windstar Cruises' Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal is quite the attractive two-in-one: "Thankful for Travel" and "Pick Your Perk." The Black Friday deal itself, called "Thankful for Travel," offers an enticing 5% off on all stateroom deposits when booking from November 22-29, 2022.
The second part of this deal is the "Pick Your Perk" incentive. The Pick Your Perk deal allows cruisers to choose one perk from these options: receive up to $1,000 onboard credit, up to one free pre- or post-cruise Easy Stays hotel night (featuring Wi-Fi, breakfast and transfers) or a free upgrade to an All-Inclusive Fare for Premium Suite guests.
Eligible Windstar Cruises: Windstar cruises that are eligible for this deal span the globe, including destinations like the Caribbean, Costa Rica & Panama Canal, Australia and New Zealand, Asia, Tahiti and beyond.
Good to Know: Cruises from Windstar start at $2,499 per person. The "Pick Your Perk" offering will also be available on its own from Dec. 1, 2022 to Feb. 28, 2023. Bookings for Windstar Cruises' Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal can be made over at Windstar Cruises.
The Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deal: European Waterways' Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal brings savings of up to $16,750. On select luxury hotel barge cruises in France, passengers can save 25% off when booking between Nov. 25 and Dec. 2.
Eligible European Waterways Cruises: The offer is available on whole boat charters of the eight-passenger Enchante’s April 2, 2023 departure on the historic Canal du Midi and the April 2, 2023 departure of the 12-passenger La Belle Epoque, which sails Northern Burgundy.
Good to Know: With European Waterways’ Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal, the April 2, 2023 charter of La Belle Epoque drops to $50,250, a saving of $16,750 off the whole boat price of $67,000. The fare per person on the 12-passenger boat drops to $4,187.50. The April 2, 2023 charter of Enchante comes to $39,000, a saving of $13,000 off the regular price of $52,000, which brings the cost per passenger to $4,875.
The Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deal: Virgin Voyages' Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals offer passengers two ways to save in 2022 and 2023. With the 7 Days to Save - 7 Voyages to Sail offer, passengers can book an Insider cabin for as little as $99 per person/per night, or $129 per person/per night for a Sea Terrace Cabin. This deal runs from Nov 22-28 and is available on Scarlet Lady's and Valiant Lady's Dec. 2022 sailings (excluding Caribbean Holidays and New Year's voyages). The Dreamy and Solo Sailor Getaway Offer runs from Nov. 22 to Dec. 6 and gives passengers 50% off the second sailor's voyage fare and no single supplement for solo travelers in 2023.
Eligible Virgin Voyages Cruises: The 7 Days to Save - 7 Voyages to Sail offer is available on Scarlet Lady's 12/4, 12/9, 12/14 and 12/18 sailings from PortMiami, as well as Valiant Lady's 12/3, 12/11 and 12/17 voyages. The Dreamy and Solo Sailor Getaway Offer is available on all sailings between Nov. 2022 and April 2023.
Good to Know: Florida residents can also get an additional 5% off Virgin Voyages' December sailings. Plus, by purchasing a $300 Bar Tab, passengers get a $100 Bar Tab Bonus. This offer ends November 28, 2022.
The Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deal: American Queen Voyages' Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals get you closer to your North American cruise vacation. From Nov. 18 to Dec. 2, free roundtrip air is available on select 2023 voyages from 49 U.S. and Canadian getaway. Use offer code BLACK FRIDAY to activate this deal.
Eligible American Queen Voyages Cruises: Select 2023 voyages from 49 U.S and Canadian gateways.
Good to Know: American Queen Voyages' Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are combinable with the line's Early Booking Savings, adding up to 20% savings on select sailings.
The Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deal: Oceania Cruises' Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals turn up the value on the cruise line's OLife Choice program. From Nov. 22-28, the program offers guests 2 for 1 cruise fares and free economy air, plus choice of free excursion or free beverage package or shipboard credit and free gratuities at a value of up to $500 per passenger.
Eligible Oceania Cruises: The deal will be available across a wide variety of 2023 and 2024 sailings and includes virtually all of the destinations Oceania Cruises sails to.
Good to Know: Oceania Cruises' Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are also available across all the categories, including the new solo staterooms on all 650 guest R-class ships.
The Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deal: Princess Cruises' Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deal gives cruisers impressive discounts on 2023 and 2024 sailings. When booking from Nov. 22 to Nov. 30, 60 sailings will cost under $60 per day and 100's under $100 per day. On top of that, passengers can enjoy deposits for just $1.
Eligible Princess Cruises: Sailings in 2023 and 2024 are eligible for this Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal. Destinations include Europe, Alaska, the Caribbean, the California Coast and the Panama Canal.
Good to Know: The $1 deposit only applies to full and standard deposits ($100-$800 each) and does not apply to cruises sailing within 90 days of Nov. 30, 2022. Bookings can be made directly with Princess Cruises.
The Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deal: Quark Expeditions’ Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deal offers you two options to save on a polar expedition cruise. When booking from Nov. 21 to Dec. 2, you can buy one beth on a polar voyage and get a second berth in the same cabin for free (or solo travelers can get one berth in a shared cabin for 50% off); or you can get a free cabin upgrade on all Antarctic 2023-24 and Arctic 2024 seasons.
Eligible Quark Expedition Cruises: The 2 for 1 offer is available on select sailings during Quark Expeditions’ Antarctic 2022-2023 and Arctic 2023 seasons. The Free Upgrade offer is available on all 2023-2024 Antarctic and 2024 Arctic seasons.
Good to Know: The Free Upgrade offer is not available on Quark’s Emperor Penguin Quest: Expedition to Snow Hill departures and all departures on Ocean Diamond.
The Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deal: Emerald Cruises’ Scenic’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deal offers deep discounts on 2023 river and yacht cruises. From Nov. 23-30, you can save up to $5,000 per couple on Emerald Cruises’ Europe and Mekong River itineraries or up to $6,800 off per couple on ocean itineraries on board Emerald Azzurra and Emerald Sakara.
Eligible Scenic Cruises: Emerald Cruises’ Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals are available on select 2023 Europe and Southeast Asia river sailings, ranging from eight- to 21-day itineraries, as well as 2023 Mediterranean, Caribbean and Red Sea ocean itineraries.
Good to Know: Bookings must be paid in full within 72 hours to qualify for Emerald Cruises’ Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deal.
The Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deal: Scenic’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deal brings savings on both river and yacht cruises. From Nov. 22-28, you can save up to $6,000 per couple on more than 20 river cruise itineraries or up to $7,500 per person on more than 50 yacht cruise itineraries.
Eligible Scenic Cruises: Scenic’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals are available on select European and Mekong River sailings, including voyages ranging from seven to 14 nights; as well as more than 50 itineraries on board Scenic Eclipse, including 17- and 13-night voyages.
Good to Know: Savings amounts vary by itinerary and suite selection, and must be paid in full within 72 hours of booking.
The Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deal: Star Clippers’ Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deal nets you 15% off select sailings on board Star Flyer or Star Clipper. Book before Dec. 15 to take advantage of this offer.
Eligible Star Clippers Cruises: Star Clippers’ Mediterranean, Caribbean and Central America itineraries are eligible for this offer.
Good to Know: Star Clipper’ Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deal is valid for new bookings only and is not combinable with any other offers.
**The Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deal: **Passengers can save and enjoy a one-category stateroom upgrade on select 2023 Mississippi river cruises with American Cruise Lines.
**Eligible American Cruise Lines Cruises: **Select sailings on the Mississippi in February and March 2023 are eligible for this promotion.
Good to Know: New bookings must be made by November 26, 2022 for sailings on the Mississippi in February and March 2023 to be eligible for this promotion.