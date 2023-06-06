(7:00 p.m. EDT) -- Everybody loves a good deal. And what better day to declare your passion for sailing than Valentine's Day?
With Wave Season and its parade of deals still going strong, Valentine's Day cruise deals give cruisers the opportunity to enjoy unique promotions specifically tailored for romantic getaways.
Some of the promotions -- like Azamara Cruises' #BeMyShipmate social media sweepstakes -- aren't deals but instead engaging contests aimed at engaging and rewarding prospective passengers.
Read on to find out which cruise lines are rolling out Valentine's Day cruise deals in 2023.
The Deal: Azamara Cruises is celebrating Valentine's Day this year with the #BeMyShipmate social media sweepstakes. The winner will get a European cruise for two in a Club Veranda stateroom. From February 1 to February 13, cruisers will have the chance to enter the sweepstakes via Instagram. How to participate: As part of the sweepstakes entry, cruisers share Valentine’s Day cards designed by Azamara, showcasing some of the destinations that the winner could visit. Participants are encouraged to tag their ‘shipmate’ in these social posts. The winner will be announced on Feb. 14.
The Deal: Paul Gauguin Cruises celebrates the season of romance with the exclusive Take Your Sweetie to Tahiti gift package deal. Offered on all 7-night voyages in 2023, the deal features a $200 onboard credit per suite or stateroom, and a welcome bottle of Champagne with chocolate. Eligible Voyages: Paul Gauiguin Cruises' Take your Sweetie to Tahiti deal is available on all of the cruise line's 7-night voyages sailing in 2023. Expiration Date: The Valentine's Day offer is valid until March 3, 2023
The Deal: Princess Cruises celebrates Valentine's Day in 2023 with special offerings on select cruises, including a romantic menu crafted by Chef Rudi Sodamin, two love-inspired cocktails (Chocolate Martini and Sweet Revenge) and Valentine's Day-themed decoration throughout the ship. Passengers can also make a card for their significant other, send a singing telegram, watch romantic comedies on the giant Movies Under the Stars screen and even renew their vows onboard with multiple package options. Eligible Voyages: Princess Cruises' Valentine's Day specials are available on Regal Princess' 14-Day Caribbean East/West Adventurer from Fort Lauderdale (departing Feb. 5) and Royal Princess' 15-Day Hawaiian Islands voyage from San Francisco (departing Feb. 10)