(8:00 a.m. AEST) – When Voyager of the Seas returns to Australia on 30 November, fresh from a US$97 million renovation, it will feature The Perfect Storm duo of racer waterslides, a new Vitality Spa, Battle for Planet Z laser tag, redesigned kids and teens spaces, and a new nursery for babies and tots. The ship’s renovation forms part of Royal Caribbean’s Royal Amplification fleet modernisation program, making Voyager of the Seas the region’s first amplified ship.

“Royal Caribbean is an innovator in holidays, and the newly amplified Voyager of the Seas is no exception,” says Susan Bonner, Managing Director for Royal Caribbean International Australia and New Zealand. “We are thrilled to welcome Voyager back to Sydney where local holidaymakers can step onboard for a holiday of a lifetime with its new bold adventures and exhilarating features. From pulse-raising adventures down high-speed waterslides on The Perfect Storm or going head to head at Battle for Planet Z laser tag – both firsts for the Australian market – to unwinding and indulging in the brand new Vitality Spa, Voyager of the Seas offers unforgettable experiences for the whole family to enjoy.”

Here is run down on what is being updated and added to Voyager of the Seas.

Two New Waterslides

The Perfect Storm waterslides duo – Typhoon and Cyclone – will be added to the top deck. This new attraction will join the existing FlowRider surf simulator, rock-climbing wall and mini-golf, to round out the ship’s action-packed aft.

Fitness and Relaxation

Enhanced and relocated to the aft of the ship, the Vitality Spa and Fitness Centre will offer an extensive, signature menu of services, including massages, acupuncture, manicures, fitness classes and personal training. Guests who opt to cool down poolside can look forward to a refreshed adults-only Solarium.

Upgraded Family Facilities

Adventure Ocean, the line’s kid’s club, is receiving a top-to-bottom redesign. A nursery for babies and tots will be available on Voyager of the Seas for the first time. Children aged three to 12 years old will have a new play space with an open layout and free-play activities, including a new area with programming for kids 3 to 5 years old. Teens have their own exclusive, updated hangout, plus a new laidback outdoor deck.

Battle for Planet Z laser tag will also be added to entertain young guests (and young-at-heart grown ups). The glow-in-the-dark adventure in Studio B takes place in a universe of the distant future as two groups – aliens and robots – go head to head to claim the last planet of a far-flung galaxy.

New Staterooms & Lounges

Voyager of the Seas will receive 72 new inside and balcony staterooms, a Suite Lounge and outdoor area – exclusively for guests in Grand Suites and above, and the Diamond Lounge for members of Royal Caribbean’s Crown & Anchor Society loyalty program.

Royal Caribbean International Mobile App

The new Royal Caribbean International mobile app will be available on Voyager of the Seas post-refurbishment. Travellers can use this to check in for their cruise from their phone, and once on board, the app will deliver an array of capabilities such as exploring and planning activities, booking and managing dining, shore excursion and show reservations, and viewing onboard expenses.

The amplified Voyager of the Seas will set sail on a series of three- to five-night Southeast Asia itineraries from Singapore on 21 October, followed by an Australian season with nine- to 12-night South Pacific cruises from Sydney starting on 30 November.