And the winner of Cruise Critic's UK Editors' Picks for Best New Cruise Ship is ...

Wait, before we make the big reveal, it's worth noting that there are just two awards this year -- Best New ship and Best New Luxury Ship -- because 2021, like 2020, has been a year like no other.

And the Cruise Critic Editors felt it would be unrepresentative to run our full suite of awards.

However, ship building did not stop completely during the pandemic, and a whole host of new ships launched this year, many delayed from 2020, including P&O Cruises' Iona, Celebrity Apex and Saga's Spirit of Adventure.

MSC Virtuosa Wins Cruise Critic UK's 2021 New Ship of the Year

However, there can be only one winner.

The fourth ship in MSC Cruises' ground-breaking Meraviglia-class of ships (MSC Meraviglia won an Editors' Pick Award when it first launched), and the second of the line's Meraviglia-Plus class of ships made its debut in May 2020.

The 6,300-passenger ship won on a number of fronts, but one of the main reasons it scooped this prestigious award was because it marked the restart of cruising in the UK after a 15-month pause -- so the award recognises both the ship and the line.

Here's why Cruise Critic editors have named MSC Virtuosa the best new cruise ship for 2021 in the U.K.

First, we believe that all the firsts debuted on Meraviglia -- one of the best kids' clubs at sea, a vast indoor promenade topped with an ever-changing LED ceiling; superb dining, top-notch entertainment and a vast suites complex, MSC Yacht Club, have been continuously refined and perfected over the past few years.

As Adam Coulter, Cruise Critic's UK Managing Editor put it: "Virtuosa delivers across the board, whether that's for kids or adults, families or couples."

And the most exciting thing? -- it's back in the UK next year.

Viking Venus Wins Cruise Critic UK Editors' Picks Luxury Ship of the Year 2021

Viking Venus launched here in the UK two days after MSC Cruises and Viking made an industry first, christening the ship in the middle of the English Channel.

The reason we chose Viking Venus as our Luxury Ship of the Year was both as an acknowledgement to the line for restarting luxury cruising in the UK, and also to the ship, for maintaining its astonishing standards in service, design, food quality and luxurious ambience -- but it's Viking Venus' new COVID-19 lab and daily testing that prove in 2021, feeling safe onboard is the ultimate luxury.

As Coulter put it: "Viking Venus is the latest ocean cruise ship built by Viking, and remains as contemporary, innovative and luxurious as it did when the first ship debuted in 2015."

Cruise Critic's annual Editors' Picks took a hiatus in 2020 because of the industry pause. This year represents the 13th iteration of the awards, which annually honour cruise lines and cruise ships in multiple categories in segments including Ocean, Luxury, River and Expedition cruising.

In 2021, a year in which cruising has been slowly returning, we selected our top award only in Ocean and Luxury cruising. Cruise Critic hopes to return to a full list of Editors' Picks awards in 2022.

Check out our full description of our 2021 winners in Ocean and Luxury.