  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Norwegian Athens (Piraeus) Cruise Reviews

George Town, Grand Cayman
outside Wildlife Experience at Harvest Caye, Belize
sloth habitat in Roatan, Honduras
port of Costa Maya
Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
20 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 20 Norwegian Athens (Piraeus) Cruise Reviews

Norwegian - You get a cruise and that's about it

Review for Norwegian Jade to Mediterranean

User Avatar
andrewjb1
10+ Cruises • Age 110s

Norwegian are supposedly making a Covid comeback and I have just returned from a week on the Norwegian Jade from Athens. Norwegian was always one of my favourite cruise lines and i have sailed on the Norwegian Jade many times previously however, this time i think the word Jade was appropriate as it was all a bit jaded. Whilst i mention things that have been long gone and stripped out the product ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Greece on Norwegian Jade

Review for Norwegian Jade to Mediterranean

User Avatar
bgrubb_2000
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We just returned from a 7 day cruise of the Greek isles on Norwegian Jade. Overall it was a excellent cruise. The Covid protocols were relatively easy. You get tested for Covid before boarding (results in 20 minutes) and tested again the last evening of the cruise. The crew were excellent and very happy to be working again. They said this was only the second cruise since they re-started. ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Good Experience

Review for Norwegian Jade to Greece

User Avatar
tfptrex
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We had a good experience aboard the Nor. Jade. Very good shows every night (professional quality). The shows in Vegas would have cost us hundreds of dollars. The food was good in the buffet with very friendly staff (washy, washy- happy, happy). The 3 restaurants compt. were very good, especially the French restaurant which I thought would be my least favorite but was my favorite. And last but not ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2015

Cabin Type: Oceanview Picture Window

Freestyle = No Style

Review for Norwegian Jade to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
LadyReadingOxford
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

A sea of thousands of bra straps, singlets, tattoos and baseball caps worn back to front. Photographers flashing at you all the time. Music blaring in every public room all day long and even outside the ship. Swirly garish patterned carpets everwhere, orange, purple, blue, fluorescent colours and plastic decorations and flowers assailing you.  Embarkation involved lots of queuing in the sun and ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2013

Cabin Type: Obstructed Oceanview

Great itinerary - not so great service on board.

Review for Norwegian Jade to Middle East

User Avatar
ludiandrade
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

My husband and I - who are seasoned cruisers -sailed on the NCL Jade departing October 21, 2009 from Athens, Greece for 12 nights with stops in 5 Greek Islands, Alexandira/Cairo, (Egypt), Izmir and disembarking in Istanbul, Turkey. I have taken my time in submitting a review as I wanted to be sure that I submit a clear and accurate one because we had chosen this ship for its itinerary only and not ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2009

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Inside

Many ports- many pleasures

Review for Norwegian Jade to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Sherry Baby
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We are a retired couple seeking exciting travel destinations. The Eastern Mediterranean 12- day Jade cruise beginning in Athens was a great choice for us. The many ports of call, coupled with the October (nearly off-season) date was very attractive. Having never been in Athens before, we chose to arrive four days before sailing. This gave us time to see the Acropolis, Parthenon, the Acropolis ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2009

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Inside

Wonderful Black Sea cruise by way of Jade

Review for Norwegian Jade to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
paiagirl
First Time Cruiser • Age 80s

Sept. 29 to Oct. 9 was our 14th cruise with NCL. At first, we were not planning to do this cruise since we were going on the cruise that goes to Alexander, Egypt but our friend, whose pin name is "Heinbloed" on cc told us that the Black Sea cruise would be better. And it was one of the best cruises we took because of the itinerary, meeting cc members from our roll call, the excursions and ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2009

Cabin Type: Obstructed Oceanview

NCL delivers well

Review for Norwegian Jade to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
lise1
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

We were a little hesitant about booking a cruise with NCL, considering some negative reviews, but we were pleasantly surprised. This was our first time with freestyle cruising. As we are easy going travelers, we focused on the positive. Read on.. We flew from Montreal Canada on KML to Athens via Amsterdam. Great service, good food, complimentary drinks, left and arrived on time. All in all, ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2008

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Mini-Suite with Balcony

Hits and Misses on the NCL Jade

Review for Norwegian Jade to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
CanAm Girl
First Time Cruiser • Age 2020s

Embarkation: Quick and Easy. Champagne and Orange Juice was a nice touch. Cabin: Nice layout. Lots of storage. Large bathroom. (Balcony on deck 9) Ship: Overall while very nice, there is no wow factor. The Hawaiian decor was a disappointment, as it celebrated an area that had nothing to do with our itinerary. The ship was well cared for and extremely clean and in good repair. Staff: Our cabin ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2008

Aft cabin caution

Review for Norwegian Jade to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
lovethatdirtywater
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

The Norwegian Jade, October 25, 2008 Piraeus to Istanbul, 12 nights We were thrilled to have scored an aft cabin. I poured over previous cruisers' reviews of the spacious balcony, the enduring sunsets ... but they all forgot to mention the food dropping onto our heads from the 12th floor aft food area. We were on deck 10 and with a popular eating area just 2 floors above and our having the ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2008

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony

Find a cruise

Other Cruise Line Cruise Reviews from Athens
Royal Caribbean International Athens Cruise Reviews
Royal Caribbean International Athens Cruise Reviews
Azamara Athens Cruise Reviews
TUI Cruises Athens Cruise Reviews
Variety Cruises Athens Cruise Reviews
Celestyal Cruises Athens Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.