Norwegian Barcelona Cruise Reviews

Quiet time by pool
Overtaking the Pirate Ship in Cozumel.
Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
2292 reviews

1-10 of 2,292 Norwegian Barcelona Cruise Reviews

Worst excursion ever

Review for Norwegian Epic to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
juliebelleview
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

First I would like to say the crew on Norwegian epic was wonderful!! Waited a year and a half just to go on my first cruise with Norwegian. We booked excursions for every port. We were so excited ! We enjoyed all our excursions until our last one to Florence and Pisa. That was the worst experience I’ve ever had on an excursion on any cruise. The tour guide was rude, she constantly put down Pisa ...
Sail Date: September 2021

Cabin Type: Family Mini-Suite with Balcony

Epic Disaster

Review for Norwegian Epic to Transatlantic

User Avatar
fawade
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We took a 16-day cruise on the EPIC. An epic mistake. With no desire to impugn the people of Puerto Rico, the fact that what appeared to be ¾ of the passengers seemed to be from there, led to some of our complaints and culture shock. Here are some of the issues we found with this trip: • Embarkation was delayed hours due to there having been an outbreak of some illness on the prior cruise. ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

Loved every moment!

Review for Norwegian Epic to Transatlantic

User Avatar
hatugrrl
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

I wasn’t sure what to expect from this ship after reading so many reviews, but during my time onboard I fell in love with this ship and wouldn’t hesitate to go on the Epic again. We boarded in Barcelona, and were met with long lines checking in at the terminal. While I found this a bit of a speed bump to the start of our cruise I didn’t let it bother me. Everyone was doing their best to get ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Courtyard Villa with Balcony

Hospitality Management Training is Lacking

Review for Norwegian Star to Transatlantic

User Avatar
cdills
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Where was middle management? So many issues with poor service and no one handling basic issues. It seemed like there is a complete lack of basic hospitality-service training. Here are but a few things to mention: -honey packets so sticky in Garden Cafe each day, you have to wash your hands after handling. I told a woman in uniform...yet same sticky situation every day after -salt grinders ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

Great entertainment but lousy food

Review for Norwegian Epic to Transatlantic

User Avatar
ahdocent
10+ Cruises

We've never been on a transatlantic cruise or to Barcelona, so when we saw this cruise at a good price, we couldn't resist. We spent several days in Barcelona - a great city - before getting on the ship. I've been on about twenty cruises; this is the first with Norwegian. I don't know whether this is typical of the line, but embarkation was very bad. We arrived about twenty minutes before ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Family Mini-Suite with Balcony

A great experience on the Star

Review for Norwegian Star to Transatlantic

User Avatar
CruiseGerry
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

My wife has taught Kindergarten for 39 years. She only had only item on her bucket -- to take repositioning cruise just to experience doing something that isn't in the high seasons: summer, Christmas, Easter. Norwegian was the obvious choice -- it puts more effort into adding some interesting ports of call at one end of a transatlantic crossing, and the price was the most competitive. ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Oceanview Picture Window

First time NCL guest with mixed experience

Review for Norwegian Epic to Transatlantic

User Avatar
FireflySal
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Although I have done many cruises with different cruise companies, this was my first time with Norwegian Cruise Lines. It started off very poorly. It took us over 2 hours standing in line, with my partner who has mobility issues, to get registered for boarding. We had an issue with our beverage package which was not accepted although I showed them the paper work. Guest services was not very ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony

First TransAtlantic Crossing

Review for Norwegian Star to Transatlantic

User Avatar
dfc922
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We just completed our first Transatlantic Crossing on the Norwegian Star. It was a fabulous trip...and even in November the weather was fantastic...in the hot tub every day. The Star is an older ship but a crew was wonderful. The best port call was Madeira....Due to a storm, we missed the port call at the Azores but they more than made up for it with a final day port call at their private ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

NCL Star - Likes and Dislikes

Review for Norwegian Star to Transatlantic

User Avatar
CoachKarl
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

I like the organization of exterior public spaces. Most outward facing railing is composed of evenly spaced vertically oriented glass panels. Panels range in height from four to eight feet. All panels are about a foot wide and every gap between those panes is about 3 inches. It serves perfectly it’s intended perfectly in three ways. First, you can see everything. They may get a bit obscured ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Oceanview Picture Window

Worst Cruise Ever for Platinum Plus Cruisers

Review for Norwegian Epic to Transatlantic

User Avatar
seasprite
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I have been on previous repositioning Epic cruises. My cousin traveled with me and she has been on 9 repositioning Epic cruises at this same time of year. It seemed like a sure thing....BUT surprise! This cruise was a nightmare from start to finish! Embarkation was a nightmare. We are both disabled and the embarkation staff didn't know what to do with us. Then my cousin was asking for ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony

