Review for Norwegian Epic to Transatlantic

We took a 16-day cruise on the EPIC. An epic mistake. With no desire to impugn the people of Puerto Rico, the fact that what appeared to be ¾ of the passengers seemed to be from there, led to some of our complaints and culture shock. Here are some of the issues we found with this trip: • Embarkation was delayed hours due to there having been an outbreak of some illness on the prior cruise. ...