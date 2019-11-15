Uber dropped us off at the ship at 10:15. We walked a short distance to the right to another terminal, to have our Covid testing. We showed our passport, Eurofin email and Bermuda TA paperwork ( strongly suggest to have a hard paper copy). Proceeded to desk to “check in ” with Eurofins. Next step was the testing, no waiting. The technician takes 2 samples then you wait for results. Received ...
I chose Norveign cruise line chose because it appeared to look like fun. Where do I start. To make a long story short. This cruise that I just took was a make -up cruise, pre-Covid. When Covid first appeared on the seen my Norweign cruise salesperson (David), was trying to convince me that Covid was not as bad as the news was making it out to be, I said to him, Bro, are you not watching the news. ...
This cruise was the perfect relief from a year and a half of social isolation. I wanted a safe way to travel and Norweigian provided that peace of mind. All passengers were required to take three different covid tests with a negative result plus provide proof of vaccination. The staff was masked at all times. The precautions at the buffet were excellent. That "washy washy happy happy" line stays ...
We purchased an upgrade to the Haven, NCL's exclusive "ship-within-a-ship" experience. The lack of signage at the not-port-terminal that they used for pre-boarding covid testing had no signage directing people how and where to proceed. The pre-cruise email communications that most folks received regarding the Bermuda Travel Authorities requirements didn't arrive until the day prior to departure. ...
We have cruised on three other cruise lines. This was our 8th cruise since 2015 several being with our two young children. I wanted to try NCL even though my husband was hesitant. I am THRILLED that I did!!! The ship left from NYC so I really should have considered the season when booking this trip. It was cold and very windy on our way down to Bermuda so the pools, water park, and ropes course ...
We have been reading reviews on the Escape, at first most of them seemed to be negative but more recently they have been more positive. So before she left for Miami we thought why not give her a try. I should also add that there have been several threads in CC about possible changes to the Escape after her first dry dock, we wanted to see the original version.
About us, we sail exclusively ...
This was our fourth NCL Cruise. I have to say when we compared it to our 14 Princess and 10 HAL, if we were to choice same route and dollar for Dollar, NCL would be dead last and have to be significantly cheaper. The rewards for being a Latitudes member at this point do not compare to the other lines.
We had a balcony room on the 10th floor . We did sail into gale force winds on the way to ...
This was a short 5 day cruise in November so we did not expect good weather. Bermuda as always was wonderful, even if it was raining one day. The water was too cold for me to go in, but the beach was lovely.
The ship itself was good. The same as many others have commented on, I am not sure why the atrium is used for events for 1000s of people and not the main theater. We did not see any other ...
This being my first cruise I wasn't sure what I would expect. I live on Long island so driving to Manhattan Cruise terminal was not a big deal. Arrived early walk through security very quickly. Waiting no more than 15 to 20 minutes. Proceeded to go to the line that matched our edocs. just one tip this is where they give you your boarding number. Then proceeded to go to check in and set up our ...
Norwegian was highly recommended by friends. The ship was great, the company of Norwegian, not great. They schedule a cruise to dock and spend full day in Bermuda on Sunday when the country is closed! We wer unable to see many of the local attractions because the stores/restaurants were closed and buses ended service early. To keep from being stranded we had to be back to the boat by 5pm. NEVER ...