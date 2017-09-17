"We purchased an upgrade to the Haven, NCL's exclusive "ship-within-a-ship" experience. The lack of signage at the not-port-terminal that they used for pre-boarding covid testing had no signage directing people how..."Read More
thomlamb
10+ Cruises
•
Age 60s
Filters
1-10 of 1,184 Bermuda Norwegian Breakaway Bermuda Cruise Reviews
Uber dropped us off at the ship at 10:15. We walked a short distance to the right to another terminal, to have our Covid testing. We showed our passport, Eurofin email and Bermuda TA paperwork ( strongly suggest to have a hard paper copy). Proceeded to desk to “check in ” with Eurofins. Next step was the testing, no waiting. The technician takes 2 samples then you wait for results. Received ...
I chose Norveign cruise line chose because it appeared to look like fun. Where do I start. To make a long story short. This cruise that I just took was a make -up cruise, pre-Covid. When Covid first appeared on the seen my Norweign cruise salesperson (David), was trying to convince me that Covid was not as bad as the news was making it out to be, I said to him, Bro, are you not watching the news. ...
This cruise was the perfect relief from a year and a half of social isolation. I wanted a safe way to travel and Norweigian provided that peace of mind. All passengers were required to take three different covid tests with a negative result plus provide proof of vaccination. The staff was masked at all times. The precautions at the buffet were excellent. That "washy washy happy happy" line stays ...
We purchased an upgrade to the Haven, NCL's exclusive "ship-within-a-ship" experience. The lack of signage at the not-port-terminal that they used for pre-boarding covid testing had no signage directing people how and where to proceed. The pre-cruise email communications that most folks received regarding the Bermuda Travel Authorities requirements didn't arrive until the day prior to departure. ...
I choice this cruise for the jazz promotion. The ship is beautiful and there were plenty of restaurants. Getting on and off ship was smooth. I did not like this ship for jazz shows. Venues are too small for that kind of activity with so many people. The worst part was the cabin. We had a balcony and a pull out bed for 3rd person. Not worth the money for a balcony. Rooms look like they are chopped ...
We chose the cruise because we found out we had CruiseNext deposits expiring in November. We had taken this cruise about 3 years ago and thought it would be fun to do it again. Personally, we like embarking from NYC since our son lives there so we get a mini visit with him on both ends of the cruise.
Embarkation in New York was the fastest we have ever experienced. We went through security ...
i just went on the Breakaway from NYC to Bermuda 9/17 to 9/24....everyday for the first 5 days bathrooms on our end of ship (12 deck ,aft section) would not flush.
Norrwegian cruise line could care less about the inconvience of its customers...!
As of now i would recomend going to any other Cruise line...!
Most of crew were excelent, some had attitudes in the early am...since i had to ...
We were with a special interest cruise. I would not choose to cruise in hurricane season, but that is when the group was going so we did. We knew if would be an adventure. We left on September 17th, out of NYC. Embarkation was a breeze. We ate a good breakfast at our hotel so we could just relax in the shade with some cocktails, waiting for our room to be ready. Our room was ready by 1:30, which ...
We sailed the Breakaway in Feb 2016 with our kids and then decided to take a cruise ourselves.. We picked Bermuda due to having 3 days on land so we thought it was a great mixture.. The seas were very rough in the beginning so there were many sick passengers. We planned ahead just in case and used the Patch for motion sickness which worked perfect. We splurged and stayed on the Spa level which ...
We enjoy cruising but really love the destinations.
I realize weather can be unpredictable and things change in order to keep the passengers safe. Safety first.
Our stay in Bermuda was cut short by 24 hours because of the hurricanes???? All the weather maps we saw showed that our route would have been even further away from any remains of Hurricane Jose if we had left as scheduled the ...