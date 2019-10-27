  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Europe - Western Mediterranean Norwegian Epic Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

4.5 / 5.0
4158 reviews
Indescribable gouging that ought to be forbidden by law. Dont say you
13825, home for 7 days which turned into 9
3.7
1270 reviews
Disappointing overall
Europe - Western Mediterranean Norwegian Epic Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

Worst excursion ever

Review for Norwegian Epic to Europe - Western Mediterranean

juliebelleview
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

First I would like to say the crew on Norwegian epic was wonderful!! Waited a year and a half just to go on my first cruise with Norwegian. We booked excursions for every port. We were so excited ! We enjoyed all our excursions until our last one to Florence and Pisa. That was the worst experience I’ve ever had on an excursion on any cruise. The tour guide was rude, she constantly put down Pisa ...
Sail Date: September 2021

Cabin Type: Family Mini-Suite with Balcony

Penny pinching, rude and underwhelming

Review for Norwegian Epic to Europe - Western Mediterranean

marjorie93
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We chose this cruise to see as much as possible on a short trip. First mistake NEVER board in Rome. The port is a hole, the train serving it has no luggage space and when we arrived at the port the lifts were out of order so everyone struggled with suitcases, prams etc up and down stairs. The transportation buses were old and cramped and again very little space for bags and no porters. We were ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Courtyard Penthouse with Balcony

The Epic Nickel and Dime Tour

Review for Norwegian Epic to Europe - Western Mediterranean

idoubtit
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Recommended by a travel agent. Cabin was for a handicapped person, which meant after a shower the entire bathroom floor was wet! Yuck! Shore tours were very expensive for what you got, not very informative, and poorly executed. Take a Scenic or Viking river cruise to find informative shore tours, these were a bust and mostly self-guided. What a rip. The bed wasn't particularly ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

Ship in poor shape. Not as “Epic” as I was expecting.

Review for Norwegian Epic to Europe - Western Mediterranean

donutman1234
6-10 Cruises • Age 20s

I chose this cruise as a short getaway. As this is a mega-ship and relatively modern I was expecting something great. Unfortunately it was a let down in almost all areas. The ship itself is in very poor shape. The outside is rusty and the crew were white-washing the hull when we were docked. The carpeting is threadbare in many areas, particularly the theatre and lounges. The furniture in most ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

Great experience but poor customer service

Review for Norwegian Epic to Europe - Western Mediterranean

mhogan378
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Ports of call where the reason I selected the ship. I didn't explore Barcelona as much as I would have liked due to jet lag. I didn't know that I could have selected the port to start my cruise. Had I known this, I would have started in Rome to have extra time there. This should be advertised better. The epic ship was ok. Since it was November, it was too cold for the pool. Norwegian ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Family Mini-Suite with Balcony

Traveled with children

European Cattle Call for Excursions even in the Haven

Review for Norwegian Epic to Europe - Western Mediterranean

Notreadytoretireyet16
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

The Haven is now Heaven falling to Earth. The attention to detail is just not there, this was our 4th Haven experience. Yes Embarkation and disembarkation was wonderful, but one of our party has a severe seafood allergy and snacks were delivered to our stateroom daily with some sort of seafood on the plate. Staff were advised and no changes occurred. On our embarkation day a Massage was ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Courtyard Villa with Balcony

I LOVED EVERY MOMENT!

Review for Norwegian Epic to Europe - Western Mediterranean

stephanPT
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

After reading some reviews on this site i was apprehensive about the cruise, but soon realized, that people complaining about this cruise are crazy! My Solo Cabin was very comfortable, and had more space than i expected! The Solo Lounge is a great place to relax, and make new friends. It was always stocked with refreshments and basic breakfast food. I didn't think i would - but i loved ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Studio

Good food and drinks

Review for Norwegian Epic to Europe - Western Mediterranean

Jose&amp;Elva SoCal
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

The Epic has great food and bartenders, entertainment was good and many music venues to choose from. There is always something going on on board and plenty of lounge chairs to just relax if that’s what you are looking to do. The specialty dinners were terrific and worth the money. The only downside is the size of the cabins are good for two passengers we had were three in a rear facing balcony ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Aft-Facing Balcony

Wonderful Experience

Review for Norwegian Epic to Europe - Western Mediterranean

ecarellano
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Available dates for the cruise met our needs. We preferred to embark and disembark from the same port. Our room had a great location. Dining options were excellent. We had an excellent housekeeper who made sure our room was always clean and she always checked to make sure we had all we need during our stay. The ship was huge, lots of places to checkout, plenty of room to roam. Plenty of ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony

Poor design - Worst customer service

Review for Norwegian Epic to Europe - Western Mediterranean

Deb7478
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The most disappointing of all my cruises. Room design very inconvenient and strange. The steward was just a glorified maid. He made the beds up and that was it. Unavailable for the first 3 days. Calls to housekeeping gave us a recording that he was busy helping other travelers. The poor service and attitude was across the board. Like tired workers just moving through the motions. This is a ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Family Balcony

