When arriving to the terminal, NCL has taken the step of having a "free" Covid 19 test preformed on ALL passengers before being allowed to embark. LOL! NCL Gem was amazing, we did the Western Cruise and the food was top notch, the entertainment was awesome, The Duo show, Kinky Boots, The Comedian and much more were ALL AWESOME! The crew is wonderful, we gave out $5 bills & singles to the staff, ...
We just had a fantastic time on this Cruise on the Norwegian GEM out of Miami departing August 29th and wanted to rave about the great job NCL did!!!!
They made us feel safe and sound given their vaccination requirements and CVS testing right there at the dock before being able to board. The staff wore masks and had strict protocols onboard with sanitizing agents and cleaning products to make ...
New terminal is gorgeous and check in , with 100% testing went quickly and smoothly. The crew from the Captain on down seemed really happy to be back at sea. The crew staff were all very helpful in attending to your needs. The buffet was "self serve" and it seemed to be business as usual. No special "pandemic conditions" after we got underway. The only exceptions were the crew were masked and ...
My wife and I cruised on the Norwegian Gem from 8/15 to 8/22/21. This review reflects our experience: we felt safe and had a fantastic time. I strongly recommend this Norwegian cruise!
This was the first NCL cruise out of Miami in over a year. We picked this cruise for several reasons. Firstly, it was our 30th wedding anniversary. We cruised NCL for our honeymoon and for our 10-year, but it had ...
We decided to take a last-minute cruise out of Miami on the Gem. This was the first sailing after Covid. I have to say that the process of Embarkment was excellent! The ship although old was very clean and well maintained. It is a smaller ship, so getting from one end to the other was fairly easy. The staff was amazing, and the specialty dining was definitely worth it. I would go on this ship ...
Just got off the Gem today. What a wonderful cruise! In no particular order, here are my observations after a very satisfying week! Let me preface this by saying we were in The Haven and so were able to skip many of the usual lines and were escorted to our dinners and excursions. Let me tell you, that once you go Haven, you will never want to go back. But enough of that...
1) Pre-board ...
Just love the norwegian free style. Staff is very friendly, ship is been renovated and everything is kept clean. The different restaurants offer a good variety of food. But as I am vegetarien, I had to ask which plate was meatless. Just wish they put a pictogram beside the name of the dish to tell us if it has meat in it or not. Good show every night. As we disembark in Boston, that part was ...
We've always been pleased with NCL cruise lines, perhaps what we like the most is that you almost feel as your a part of the family with the staff of the ship. Many of them come to know you by name and are always smiling and pleasant, not to say that there aren't a few sourpusses, but the majority are great! The ship was a bit on the tired side and had peeling/chipped paint throughout, including ...
Friends from Asia asked told us about the cruise and invited us to join them. We opted for a balcony midships. The cabin was fine. Bath and shower were always clean. Food was good, but bland. The food temperature was warm instead of hot in the regular dining rooms. The meals were excellent in the specialty restaurants. The internet was painfully slow. It was hard to get gmails. All of the tours ...
Price point was good. Trying different lines to see what we like. Food was GREAT way better than better than others. People were of a little bit younger. Shows were OK the house dancers were good but the howlly by the singer did was way over the top. NOT GOOD.When they would sing it was nice!! Other than the lifts being so slow and always packed. Not easy to get around. Person at the food line ...