When arriving to the terminal, NCL has taken the step of having a "free" Covid 19 test preformed on ALL passengers before being allowed to embark. LOL! NCL Gem was amazing, we did the Western Cruise and the food was top notch, the entertainment was awesome, The Duo show, Kinky Boots, The Comedian and much more were ALL AWESOME! The crew is wonderful, we gave out $5 bills & singles to the staff, ...
We just had a fantastic time on this Cruise on the Norwegian GEM out of Miami departing August 29th and wanted to rave about the great job NCL did!!!!
They made us feel safe and sound given their vaccination requirements and CVS testing right there at the dock before being able to board. The staff wore masks and had strict protocols onboard with sanitizing agents and cleaning products to make ...
New terminal is gorgeous and check in , with 100% testing went quickly and smoothly. The crew from the Captain on down seemed really happy to be back at sea. The crew staff were all very helpful in attending to your needs. The buffet was "self serve" and it seemed to be business as usual. No special "pandemic conditions" after we got underway. The only exceptions were the crew were masked and ...
My wife and I cruised on the Norwegian Gem from 8/15 to 8/22/21. This review reflects our experience: we felt safe and had a fantastic time. I strongly recommend this Norwegian cruise!
This was the first NCL cruise out of Miami in over a year. We picked this cruise for several reasons. Firstly, it was our 30th wedding anniversary. We cruised NCL for our honeymoon and for our 10-year, but it had ...
We decided to take a last-minute cruise out of Miami on the Gem. This was the first sailing after Covid. I have to say that the process of Embarkment was excellent! The ship although old was very clean and well maintained. It is a smaller ship, so getting from one end to the other was fairly easy. The staff was amazing, and the specialty dining was definitely worth it. I would go on this ship ...
Just got off the Gem today. What a wonderful cruise! In no particular order, here are my observations after a very satisfying week! Let me preface this by saying we were in The Haven and so were able to skip many of the usual lines and were escorted to our dinners and excursions. Let me tell you, that once you go Haven, you will never want to go back. But enough of that...
1) Pre-board ...
Just love the norwegian free style. Staff is very friendly, ship is been renovated and everything is kept clean. The different restaurants offer a good variety of food. But as I am vegetarien, I had to ask which plate was meatless. Just wish they put a pictogram beside the name of the dish to tell us if it has meat in it or not. Good show every night. As we disembark in Boston, that part was ...
We had a package which consisted of QM2 from Southampton to New York, transfer to Norwegian Gem for a cruise around the Caribbean and back to New York, one night in New York and then back on the QM2 to return to Southampton. The contrast between the two ships could not have been greater.
As expected the QM2 was brilliant at sailing through extremely rough weather (force 11 and 12 winds and ...
We choose this cruise since it left out of New York and we live in CT. The first night was a little rough since there was a coastal storm. The rest of the trip had good weather so the seas were calm. The worst part of the trip was the coffee on the ship. No matter where you went the coffee was consistently bad. The restaurants were not as good as in the past, especially the specialty ...
I did not choose this cruise. I paid for it, but it was not my choice.
The main purpose of the cruise was to escape the harsh cold New York winter. That we accomplished, so the ports and timing were good, considering New York's weather was rather cold.
The embarkation and disembarkation went as normall: terrible - for just about all cruises that I have ever been on. Whatsmore, my luggage, ...