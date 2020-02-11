  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
P&O Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Ship at Santander
View from our balcony
Atrium
Photo outside the headliners theatre on the starboard side outside the toil
Cruiser Rating
3.6
Average
792 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 792 P&O Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Fantastic cruise

Review for Azura to Caribbean - All

johnthecook avatar

johnthecook

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

we were lucky this must have been the last cruise during the virus outbreak, for those people that could not get to the cruise because of sickness I am very sorry, for those who changed their minds and got a flight home what a treat you missed, it was like new years eve every day, the weather on the crossing could not have been better, the entertainment was fantastic the crew were wonderful and ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

BARBADOS AND A CRUISE UP THE ATLANTIC! and fcc

Review for Britannia to Caribbean - All

Hil4902 avatar

Hil4902

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Flight over was good and so were transfers to ship. Two days in Barbados to visit relatives then back to the ship to find out the ship was going straight back to Southampton due to CVIRUS. Big shame but we really enjoyed our time on board. Always something to do. Brilliant lectures from Tony White - Drug man!! Gym and classes good. Cabin fine, although had restricted view due to life ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Appalling smell

Review for Azura to Caribbean - Eastern

Biffothebear avatar

Biffothebear

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

Several previous cruises with P&O. This one ruined - not because of the cancelled port visits (due to the current virus panic) which the captain handled well - but because the ship stank of sewage. We had paid for a good midship balcony cabin but could not use the balcony because of the constant vile stench of sewage. Public rooms and the promenade deck midship also stank of sewage. It ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Carabbean Cruise

Review for Britannia to Caribbean - All

Belle dixon avatar

Belle dixon

First Time Cruiser

Age 70s

This was our very first cruise, chosen to celebrate our golden wedding anniversary. So went for what we considered the best of everything. Including a suit which included a butler service. The service throughout our holiday from our personal butler Santash to the lady cleaning our room, Charmaine, could not be faulted. They where so helpful, so professional, so good at their jobs, by the time we ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

WOOOOOOOOW

Review for Britannia to Caribbean - All

marches avatar

marches

2-5 Cruises

Age 20s

Wow, we had such a good time on this ship a holiday truly to remember!! We were on the fly-cruise which left Barbados on the 29th of February for two weeks. First Day Barbados- We went by taxi to the beach we were told a price which we were reassured was return but upon return, we were asked to pay as it didn't include it so be careful!!! As much as they say it's a far distance it isn't a 15 ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

1st Caribbean cruise

Review for Azura to Caribbean - All

Norfolk Boy avatar

Norfolk Boy

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

We chose this cruise as we had never been to the Caribbean before and it was for my good lady's 50th Birthday, We have done a Med cruise with Celebrity but I have to say I much prefered P&O as a company and the Azura was a much nicer ship than the Celebrity Constelation we sailed on previously, we thought the cruise was good value for money and much cheaper than Celebrity would have been, There ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Inside Stateroom

Very Comfortable For Size Of Ship

Review for Britannia to Caribbean - All

Royclamp avatar

Royclamp

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Just back from 14 Caribbean cruise. We have cruised on P and O several times and Princess many times plus Cunard and NCL. About 300 days in all we think on ships from 900 passengers up to Britannia which is the biggest we have been on. We were very impressed by the ship. I agree with some things the previous reviewer stated but strongly disagree with others. We found the quality of the food ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Superb - highly recommend

Review for Ventura to Caribbean - All

Devoniantrecker avatar

Devoniantrecker

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

This was a 5 week cruise, having only undertaken a few shorter cruises before, unlike many well seasoned cruisers on board, we were pleasantly surprised at the quality, standard and presentation of everything. In a nut shell: on reading reviews (after we had paid a deposit) I started to get concerned! Fortunately a very level headed well travelled friend reassured me that the Ventura was ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Suite with Balcony and Bath/Shower

Hygiene

Review for Ventura to Caribbean - All

Wen and Chris avatar

Wen and Chris

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

Whilst we agree with a lot of the comments made about the Ventura. Some of the guests hygiene leaves a lot to be desired. Ignoring hand sanatisers on many occasions. In the buffet restaurant we saw on many occasions passengers blowing their nose & coughing into the blue serviettes & putting them back on the table. Men walking into the buffet area with no tops on. Filling water bottles from the ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Outside Twin with Shower

Need to do better.

Review for Ventura to Caribbean - All

Avast Behind avatar

Avast Behind

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

The Ventura cruise departed on ,11the February for a USA/Caribbean cruise of some 35 days. Initial impressions of the ship were a bit mixed, some good, some less so. Our cabin was a balcony on deck 12, a reasonable size and a comfy bed. Our cabin steward was good and he did his duties well. Our first port of call was La Corrina, we quite like this call and went ashore for a shop and some ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Outside Twin with Balcony and Shower

