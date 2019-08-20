Booked this one as wanted to see what Iona was like and to get away on a cruise again.
Boarding and testing was mostly good and fast and we kept on moving but we did keep getting asked the same questions about 4 times by different people and the lady checking us in was dreadful - I couldn’t hear anything she said , she made no effort to be clearer for us and seemed as if she didn’t want to be ...
After looking forward to our second cruise with P&O, the first being on Oceana, I found myself doing lots of comparisons on the two ships and I must say that Oceana far outstrips Azura.. there is/was one particular reason for this... from day 1 on the Azura there was an almost constant smell of sewage on every deck which sometimes permeated down into main dining areas.
Having spoken to several ...
After a lumpy Bay of Biscay crossing, the rest of the cruise was excellent.
The ship was going into dry dock at the end of this cruise for a spruce up.
We had sailed on Britannia before so we knew our way round the ship. The lifts are still a bit of a problem, mainly as at either end of the ship they are smaller and often full at busy times.
Considering the wear she has had, I thought she ...
I read all the reviews before deciding on a holiday so only fair that I should leave my own objective review. This trip was our first time on Britannia and we had a fantastic trip. The food choices were really good, we ate normally in the Oriental restaurant and were very well looked after with the waiters always offering more if we wanted it or to change things if they though we weren't keen. We ...
This was the infamous cruise which left 1200 passengers (including me and my wife) stranded in Monte Carlo. We even made the papers.
Don't believe the stories about the weather getting worse and the passenger couldn't be tendered back to the ship. The weather was just a light breeze and the transfer of passengers should have been perfectly OK. The problem was that their was an excess of large ...
We have been with NCl and Royal Carribean before. This itinerary worked for us and just trying something new. So Disappointing.The positives first.
Embarkation was easy and well organised.
Cabin L224 inside was fine.
Staff were very nice.
Nightly entertainment was good .
Plenty of outside space and sunbeds.
Food was seriously poor. The mdr was terrible and the 4 times we were at ...
Been on a few P&o cruises on ships Oceana, Azura and Brittania, so me and my partner decided to try Aurora and the Canary Islands. Overall we felt a bit dissapointed with this one.
The ports were great and the excursions were great but we felt that having a full day and evening in Tenerife on the Monday instead of a full and evening day in La Palma on the Sunday would have been better, as ...
We have sailed with P&O since the nineties and last sailed on the Aurora during 2015 which was into the Mediterranean , so we were keen to try P&O again after having had four cruises with Celebrity .
Cruise number R916 was to the Canaries and returning via La Coruna in Spain.The weather was fantastic and the seas were very calm the whole trip , we were very pleased with the ...
Mums 75th Birthday treat.
Having not cruised with P and O for a few years I was surprised at how standards had slipped disappointingly. The food wasn’t anywhere near as good as it’s been on previous cruises with them. The ship itself is noticeably tatty in places as well. Even the bedding wasn’t up to much, my pillow smelt, there were stains on quilts! The staff however were still great and ...
We chose a 12 day cruise with P & O on their Aurora ship this year as everyone we knew, who had cruised, said that they had always had a great time. This ship is now Adult only.
We had a smooth and speedy embarkation at Southampton and having travelled from the North-east of England this was a very welcome start to our holidays.
Our inside cabin was a moderate size but well furnished with a ...