Review for Viking Herja to Europe - All
Sail Date: August 2021
Review for Viking Rinda to Europe - All
Sail Date: December 2019
Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom
Review for Avalon Tapestry II to Europe - River Cruise
Sail Date: November 2019
Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony
Review for Viking Rolf to Europe - River Cruise
Sail Date: November 2019
Cabin Type: French Balcony Superior
Review for Viking Rinda to Europe - River Cruise
Sail Date: October 2019
Cabin Type: Veranda Superior
Review for Avalon Tapestry II to Europe - River Cruise
Sail Date: October 2019
Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony
Review for Viking Rolf to Europe - All
Sail Date: October 2019
Review for Viking Rolf to Europe - All
Sail Date: October 2019
Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom
Review for Viking Alsvin to Europe - River Cruise
Sail Date: October 2019
Cabin Type: Explorer Suite
Review for Avalon Tapestry II to Europe - River Cruise
Sail Date: October 2019
Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with Window