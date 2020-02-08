"Just got off 11/21/2019 and had mostly read cruise critics reviews. Find you another set of reviews to read.
Pro:
Ship was majored updated 2 years ago. It ain’t gonna be dry docked.
Crew and staff very..."Read More
JulepJim
2-5 Cruises
•
Age 70s
Filters
1-10 of 108 Port Canaveral (Orlando) Carnival Elation Cruise Reviews
This 5 night cruise to Nassau and Amber Cove was Carnival Elation's premier cruise following the shut down.
It was one of the nicest cruises I have taken. Perhaps not the best cruise, but certainly the most welcome cruise.
From start to finish it seemed that the staff was charged with one mission: to make everybody happy. Carnival wanted to get his one right, and I believe they did.
On ...
We planned a 5 day trip to Disney and decided to take a cruise. Family of 5. My husband 40, myself 40, daughter 19, son 14, and youngest daughter 8. I had no preconceived thoughts. My first cruise. I would have rather just take the money spent on this cause and booked a week long vacation at Destin, FL. The room was spacious and it accommodated us just fine. We really enjoyed our private balcony. ...
My husband and I have done many cruises and this was our third carnival cruise. The food was awful and cold breakfast and dinner regardless of eating at the tiny buffet or dining room. It seemed like there wasn't enough crew to take care of the guests on board. The ladies room on the pool deck only had two stalls and one was broken from the moment we got on board. The pool was rusted and not ...
We were 1st time cruisers and chose this one because of the short length incase we didnt like it. We left 3 hours late from the port because the crew was still loading supplies. Then as we shoved off the was a medical emergency and had to go back. Then the boat couldn't get up to cruising speed and we were in rough waters. You felt every wave as we were only going 10-11 knots, we were told ...
the boat was 3 hours late. We got on the boat around 12 pm when we were supposed to be on at 8-9am. We stayed at the port until 6pm with nothing to do you couldn’t smoke or gamble while the ship was docked. They said we were delayed because of a medical issue with a guest. They said we had to turn around.we never left the dock! Oh and we couldn’t eat and the pool and two front jacuzzis were not ...
Let me first start off by saying we departed the port 3hrs late!!! I already had reservations when arriving at the port because the boat was smaller and looked older. The boat’s stops were Amber Cove and Grand Turk. As we were attempting to leave the port someone had a medical emergency (I had no problem with that but will explain my frustration). We set sail on Sat and were at sea on Sun. ...
Mid winter 50 TH birthday cruise on the Carnival Elation, Some good, some bad and some real ugly. For the record this was my families 8 TH Carnival Cruise since 2013 and our 12 TH cruise overall. This ship is in desperate need of the dry dock scheduled for next month. I was surprised on how much rust was on the exterior of this ship but not all was bad. We had two rooms E-52 & E-56 and also we ...
I chose this particular cruise for the stops in Grand Turk and Amber Cove, and was not disappointed! Embarkation was smooth, fast, and well organized. Because our transportation got us to the port earlier that the time I signed up to board, I was afraid I would have to wait until my designated time but we got right on the boat with no issues or delays. We had Faster to the Fun, which is ...
We were just on Carnival Elation for a 5 night cruise. Overall the cruise was good, as it had some things we really liked and some things that were kind of lacking.
We did not have any problem with our cabin and our room attendant was attentive and got anything we wanted, i.e. extra pillows , two buckets of ice, and a chair so I could sit up if needed to with my bad back. On the positive note, ...
This was my second time on the Elation, first was pre-2017 upgrades.
Pros: Great crew, lots of potential for entertainment. Our stateroom (on G deck) was great.
Embarkation at Port Canaveral is the smoothest I've been through.
Some of the restaurants were good. Guys burgers is you get a burger on a bun and then build it yourself. Really nothing special, but still decent. The Taco ...