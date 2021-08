Review for Celebrity Equinox to Europe - British Isles & Western

With the turmoil of a world pandemic and the cruising world fearful of masks and the unvaccinated, comes Celebrity Cruise Line to the rescue. We just got back from our second cruise aboard a Celebrity ship. This time the beautiful, reliable Celebrity Equinox, with 95+%/ 100% vaccinated passengers/crew. NO masks for vaccinated passengers made this vacation cruise a 'GO' having been cancelled and ...