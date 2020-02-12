  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Portsmouth (England) to Europe Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.1
Average
19 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 19 Portsmouth (England) to Europe Cruise Reviews

Cruising during Covid

Review for Viking Venus to Europe - British Isles & Western

russell jack avatar

russell jack

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

At last, after fourteen very long months we are back onboard a cruise ship, and whilst we are cruise veterans, we are Viking Virgins, and we were particularly excited to board the beautiful Viking Venus, a brand-new ship travelling round England from Portsmouth, on to Liverpool, the Scilly Isles, Falmouth, Portland and back to Portsmouth. Of course, because of Covid, things are a little bit ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2021

Nice ship but norovirus meant many activities cancelled

Review for Spirit Of Discovery to Europe - Western Mediterranean

The Synman avatar

The Synman

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

We wanted to try a smaller ship, and in that regard things were good: it's much easier to get around. We'd never been with Saga before and we weren't expecting such a high average age: a senior member of the crew told me the average age in this cruise was 76. The public areas are nice but the ceilings seem a little low. Great outside verandas at the stern of each deck. The theatre seats are ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Norovirus for 4th cruise in row

Review for Spirit Of Discovery to Europe - Western Mediterranean

tallant10 avatar

tallant10

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

We had saved for 2 years for this cruise to celebrate our 35th wedding .Two days before Saga wrote to us to advise the ship had the virus on board so they were doing a deep clean and therefore the cruise was to be delayed by 6 hours.When we got on board they appeared to be taking things very seriously over cleanlious but this was acceptable.We then found that there were no books in the library.no ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Traveled with disabled person

We were disappointed

Review for Spirit Of Discovery to Europe - Western Mediterranean

SueFrankuk avatar

SueFrankuk

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

We were disappointed that our embarkation was delayed, the transport was great and we got straight on the ship as they made such a mess of our start, lifeboat drill was put back to 10 pm, so we basically lost our first day on board We were then told we would not be doing an overnight in Madeira and the whole cruise cut short by a day as the ship needed yet another deep clean they not seem to ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Never again

Review for Spirit Of Discovery to Europe - Western Mediterranean

Julian Bown avatar

Julian Bown

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

First cruise with Saga after two excellent Saga touring holidays (US national parks and Borneo)previously. Chose this cruise because we had never been to the Canaries and that this ship has balconies for all, not available on older Saga ships. We thought it was more expensive than others but then we were getting taxi to and from Southampton and all inclusive once on board not to mention the ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Saga Spirit of Discovery

Review for Spirit Of Discovery to Baltic Sea

Disappointed in Saga avatar

Disappointed in Saga

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

This cruise was advertised as a 'boutique cruise' with all facilities included. It started badly with our (included) taxi being delayed twice - on enquiry we were told 'the ship had a bug and was being deep cleaned' We were NOT told this was Norovirus, nor that the previous two cruises had been contaminated. So we finally got to board the ship after 8.30pm and had to rush our first meal as ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Fantastic for Solo Travellers

Review for Spirit Of Discovery to Baltic Sea

Julie Stock avatar

Julie Stock

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Being a solo traveller I normally holiday with companies who specifically target this market and I had been wary of cruising since I split up with my ex about 8 years ago. We had done about 20 cruises but I know that solo travellers weren't catered for on any of the cruise companies I had been with previously. However the Cruise Director on the Spirit of Discovery arranged for a pre-dinner ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Third consecutive cruise with Norovirus and no warning.

Review for Spirit Of Discovery to Baltic Sea

stormdennis avatar

stormdennis

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Brand new ship and wanted to see Northern lights, plus all inclusive. Trouble started when a stop at Narvik was cancelled and then our pickup was deferred twice, On arrival we waited an hour and 20 minutes before we were allowed on board and shown by a guide to the cabin we had booked to find it already occupied. Over the next few hours/days we discovered that the delays were caused by norovirus ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Never again

Review for Spirit Of Discovery to Baltic Sea

Exsagacustomer avatar

Exsagacustomer

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

We wanted to celebrate our 70 th birthdays this year and to see the Northern lights if possible. The Norovirus situation ruined the cruise. For it to happen is unfortunate. To happen on two consecutive cruises is worrying but for the problem to still not be resolved on a third trip is irresponsible. We were told that the ship would be delayed for a deep clean due to one or two cases of ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Norovirus Cruise

Review for Spirit Of Discovery to Europe - All

Roseswim avatar

Roseswim

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

A beautiful ship but cruise was ruined by catching norovirus and being confined to cabin. The previous cruise had norovirus and I was assured the ship would be deep cleaned. Obviously not well enough as a lot of people went down with it. Evening entertainment was not to my taste. There were no shows as on other cruises featuring dancers etc. Mainly classically. The staff were very good. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Find an Europe - All Cruise from £35

Reviews for Other Cruise Ships from Portsmouth (England) to Europe
Portsmouth (England) to Europe Saga Sapphire Cruise Reviews
Portsmouth (England) to Europe Saga Sapphire Cruise Reviews
Portsmouth (England) to Europe Spirit Of Discovery Cruise Reviews
Portsmouth (England) to Europe Viking Venus Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.