Princess Cruise Reviews

Grand Princess San Diego
Lido Deck, Deck 16
Seawalk, Promenade Deck
Titanic Museum, Belfast
Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
2439 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 2,439 Princess Cruise Reviews

Safe cruising in the pandemic

Review for Grand Princess to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
SteamboatWillie118
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

THANK YOU Princess for enforcing vaccinations, distancing and wearing masks! While others complained in their reviews about "medical terrorism", I hope they will never have to go through COVID-19 illness and find out the reason why we prevent in the first place (we have, and we don't want it again). Basically everyone was compliant (crew 99%, passengers 95%), and not grudgingly - of course you ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

Treated like a princess!

Review for Royal Princess to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
Truprincess
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Crazy world out there but on our cruise we were treated like princesses! With the new medallions, all the crew knew our names and who we belonged with. And we could find each other, generally. Embarking and disembarking was so easy with doing all the paper work before getting to the ship and having the medallions on. They say there were over 3000 passengers but we didn't see them! Except for the ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

Much Improved

Review for Sky Princess to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
umuva
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We had been on the 28 day Maiden TA and felt there were many problems that needed to be ironed out. Food was merely adequate, dining room service was poor, a ship and crew that was not yet ready. On this cruise it was entirely different. Food was varied and hot in the buffet. Service in the buffet and dining rooms was excellent. Crown Grill met and exceeded its standards. Pizza in Alfredos ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Suite with Balcony

Best cruise so far

Review for Sky Princess to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Inherentwired1
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

I have sailed princess twice before, did not have a good experience on ruby princess I must add, but this cruise was amazing. The cleanliness, staff, and food was awesome. We travelled to the western Caribbean and Mexico this trip, and have never been catered to in such a amazing way. I can’t say enough about the crew. They were always ready when needed. This was our first medallion cruise. At ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

Nice and new, not much to do

Review for Sky Princess to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Flacars
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Doing a back to back, very reasonable pricing on a very new ship. The Inside cabin was small but adequate. Lots of closet space. Plenty of draws. USB ports in the night stand lights helpful. The A/C was cold, shower hot. And the bed comfy. Lots of food venues. Soft serve ice cream thru gourmet speciality restaurants. The crew seems genuinely happy to be doing their jobs. Entertainment, well...... ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Interior

Worst Food at Sea

Review for Royal Princess to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
lynnrhart
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

BREAKFAST Most of the food in the buffet was COLD. The toast, English muffins, and bagels were run through an automated toaster when the buffet was opened and were served for the next several hours. Fried eggs were also cooked earlier and the warming pans delivered either cold or luke warm eggs. The only made to order item were the omelets, and they were great! LUNCH & DINNER Again ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

For a full suite, we were not happy with the service, old carpet etc.

Review for Royal Princess to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
Gregbear
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Mothers 90th birthday, port is local/easy drive, like the ship overall, always enjoy the Riviera. We have sailed on the Royal 8 times and enjoy the ship. It's not as nice as the Emerald and such, as the layout of this ship is awkward. Having the open deck on 7, is quite enjoyable for most people.. They Royal forces you to stay inside, unless you go up to deck 16, which is often too windy/cold. ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Premium Suite with Balcony

Traveled with children

Another wonderful Princess cruise!

Review for Royal Princess to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
From Edmonton
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

After 20 plus cruises with various companies, Princess is still a favorite. First time on Royal Princess. Ship was beautiful and spacious, no lineups for any venue or dining. Sabatini's speciality restaurant was a romantic setting for two to enjoy an anniversary. The menu selection and food presentation was memorable. Alfredo's pizza was so great, we enjoyed several times. Make sure you ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Balcony

BEST PRINCESS SHIP YET!

Review for Sky Princess to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Palmist
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

For 24 years we have celebrated our Anniversary on a Princess ship. We were on some of them 2,3 times. Sky was different and much better in many respects. It was light and airy feeling and not overdone. The ship's decor was more modern-looking. The employees were the happiest we have ever encountered. They smiled, knew our name and tried to please at every venue. Our cabin was a balcony deluxe. ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Balcony

Excited to board the Sky Princess

Review for Sky Princess to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
DeeBeeEll
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We were looking forward to sailing on the new sky princess. We arrived a day ahead and stayed at the La Quinta in Hollywood. It was very convenient and close enough to shopping that we could walk. Our cabin was fabulous! We enjoyed the entertainment - the production shows as well as comedians, magicians, and singers! The volume on the production shows was a little loud but other than that ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Suite

