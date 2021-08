Review for Coral Princess to Alaska

Staff excellent- nothing was too much trouble for them. All equally good. Food really good, with service too match. Cabin was also excellent. Plenty of on board activities on on shore excursions for those who wanted them. 10 out of 10 in all respects - would definitely book this ship again - if we do I hope they have the same staff. We did not use all the facilities, but those we did use were ...